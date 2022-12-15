“Queen of the South 3” does not stop putting Teresa Mendoza (Kate del Castillo) against the ropes. After the first scenes of Cusco appeared in the television series, the protagonist will finally arrive in Peruvian lands, where she will meet the ‘Red Horseman’, with whom she will make a deal that will threaten her life. With all this in mind, if you don’t want to miss the new episode of the Telemundohere we leave you the complete guide.

“Queen of the South 3”, chapter 40 – preview

“La reina del sur 3”, chapter 40: schedule by country

If you reside in Peru, you can see “Queen of the South 3” from 8:00 pm In case you live in other regions, we leave you more hours, depending on your country.

Mexico, Panama, Ecuador and Colombia: 8.00 pm

Puerto Rico, Venezuela, Bolivia, Chile: 9.00 pm

Uruguay, Paraguay, Brazil, Argentina: 10.00 pm

Where to see “La reina del sur 3” with Kate del Castillo?

“Queen of the South 3” can be seen exclusively through Telemundo. In case you cannot access the channel, you can connect with the plot through its official website or with its mobile application.

Scene from “La reina del sur 3” in Cusco. Photo: Telemundo

Telemundo: broadcast channels in Latin America

Mexico: 214 (SD) and 1,226 (HD) on Sky, 205 on Izzi, 214 (SD) and 1,214 (HD) on Megacable, 223 on Star TV.

Guatemala: 214 (SD) and 1,226 (HD) on Sky, 116 (SD) and 1,116 (HD) on Claro TV.

Venezuela: 231 on Simple TV, 381 on Movistar TV, 28 on Inter, 318 on Inter Satelital.

Colombia: 231 on DirecTV, 446 (SD) and 1,446 (HD) on Claro TV (cable), 446 on Claro TV (satellite), 381 on Movistar TV, 160 (SD) and 367 (HD) on Tigo.

Ecuador: 231 on DirecTV, 260 (SD) and 760 (HD) on Claro TV, 618 on Grupo Tv Cable, 157 on CNT TV.

Peru: 231 on DirecTV, 112 on Claro TV, 18 on Star Globalcom, 20 (SD) and 33.2 (HD) on Cable Visión.

Bolivia: 624 (SD) and 776 (HD) in Tigo, 413 in Cotas, 318 in Inter Satelital, 103 in Entel.

Paraguay: 72 on Claro TV, 54 on Tigo Star, 202 on Tigo (satellite).

Uruguay: 231 on DirecTV, 309 on Montecable, 344 on TCC.

Argentina: 231 on DirecTV, 331 (digital/HD) on Cablevisión, 99 on Antina, 308 (digital) and 1081 (HD) on Telecentro.

Chile: 231 on DirecTV, 20 (SD, Santiago) and 809 (HD) on VTR, 381 on Movistar TV, 145 (SD) and 645 (HD) on Claro TV (cable), 381 on Claro TV (satellite), 318 on TuVes HD, 149 on Entel TV HD.

How to watch Telemundo LIVE ONLINE?

To see “La reina del sur 3” via ONLINE you have the official website of Telemundo and its mobile application (available for iOS and Android). You can also use YouTube, since the channel usually uploads the episodes there, although they are usually not complete.

“Queen of the South 3” will premiere on Netflix eventually. Photo: composition LR/Telemundo/National Geographic

When does “La reina del sur 3″ premiere on Netflix?

After months of waiting, “La reina del sur 3” finally has its premiere date confirmed on Netflix: December 30. In order to watch the full episodes, you need to make sure you have an active subscription to the streaming service.

you can consult Membership prices in the following link.