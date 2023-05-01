Mexico City.- Painfully, another case of abuse to mexican athletes by the same instructors. The synchronized swimming medalistTeresa Alonso, broke the silence to denounce that she suffered bullying from his trainer, Adriana Loftus.

“It made me bullying, he called me fat, short and short legs; Fui his punching bag. I suffered gastric tube bleeding, i urinated and I had a bowel movement with blood and when I was in the hospital, he only wrote to ask when he was going to return to training“; revealed to the EFE agency.

Teresa Alonso recounted the nightmare she lived through a video in her social networks hoping to be heard by the authorities so that, in the same way, the harassment suffered by her companions would stop, Karen Soto and madison lopez.

“Karen Soto was destined to be the best of us, the next captain of the team, but she ended up in the hospital with mononucleosisas a result of eating disorders that provoked us; madison lopez suffered anger; he ripped off the serums to go to trainbut later he resigned from the team,” he said.

Unfortunately, the only thing that received the runner-up in synchronized swimming was the veto, after becoming one of the best in her category in the last decade after winning the silver medal in the Toronto 2015 Pan American Games and Lima 2019including three gold medals at the 2018 Central American and Caribbean Games.