On Saturday 18 September 2021, a special day took place in Spoleto for the Roman actor Terence Hill. In fact, the end of “an era” was decreed, the one in which Terence Hill was the most famous “parish priest” in Italy.

The famous moment announced for some time now, has arrived: Terence Hill he finally and officially said “goodbye” to the famous signed series Rai, Don Matteo.

The fiction has always had a huge following and now viewers are very fond of the television series and all its protagonists. Among the most loved, of course, he: the “investigator” parish priest to whom he gave birth, for 22 years, the historic Italian actor – now 82 years old – Terence Hill (pseudonym of Mario Girotti).

Terence Hill and farewell to Don Matteo: great emotion

Terence Hill and the end of a chapter: the 82-year-old actor, protagonist for twenty-two years of the successful series signed rai, Don Matteo. A news that had already caused a sensation when it was still only an indiscretion.

To replace Terence Hill, as is well known, he will be a much younger actor: Raoul Bova. Raoul Bova himself said he was “agitated” about the role to be filled, which will not be easy to “revolutionize”. The public is in fact very fond of the “Don Matteo” interpreted by Terence Hill. The latter, however, confirmed, in a certain sense, the actor chosen in his place, somewhat calming the agitated souls of those who were disappointed.

Don Matteo 13 it is therefore in the filming phase and a brvee will appear Raoul Bova. Meanwhile, this Saturday, there was an important and tender moment of emotion when Terence Hill has officially finished filming the fiction.

The Roman actor himself chose to, after photos and videos appeared of the official greetings, to share on his official Facebook page a photo that portrays him for the last time in the guise of the parish priest who rides a bike through the beautiful Umbria, thanking his heart for the indelible experience: