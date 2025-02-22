It seems that The truce between Terelu Campos and the collaborators of Nor we were It has arrived. And all thanks to an unexpected gift. Marta Riesco surprised the presenter on Friday with a new beret, after Terelu commented in an interview that only had one.

The scene has been most curious. The Telecinco collaborator, surprised but smiling, has opened the box where the gift was located and, without thinking too much, He has placed it on the head.

Since the set, Kiko Matamoros has taken advantage of the time to send him a greeting through the reporter. María Teresa Campos’s daughter’s response has not left doubt on his appreciation for him: “He knows that I have never stopped loving him.”

Then Riesco has dealt with fields another pending issue, telling him that he has “a pending conversation with María Patiño”. The presenter, serenity, has left open the possibility of an encounter: “When she wants.”

Before saying goodbye, Terelu He has pointed out that he has not deliberately avoided anyone. “If I have not fled anyone, really,” he said before continuing with his way.