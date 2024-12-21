Alejandra Rubio and Carlo Costanzia They have been living a dream since last December 6, when little Carlo Jr came into the world after nine most intense and controversial months.

Weeks after becoming a father, Carlo has reappeared on television to give more details about what his new life is like and he has been accompanied. The son of Sea Flowers He shared a set with his mother-in-law, Terelu Campos in the program Friday!where both have shared some of the most intimate moments of this new stage.

“First of all, thank you very much everyone, thank you for all the congratulatory messages. They are all very goodAlejandra, the baby and Carlo,” said the collaborator in the first moments.

At the same time, he assures that he is respecting the couple’s space: “I give them their space, more than you imagine, but I am here to help. I am not here to be a burden, but I want to help and release. I have been in the moment that I had to be and I still am. Delighted with life“.

Other collaborators on the program wanted to joke with the attitude of the guest’s mother-in-law in recent weeks. For his part, the actor stressed that “everyone is present” and each of the little boy’s grandparents are participating in his care, however, Ángela Portero added that “the one who most Terelu, who is there all day“.

Alejandra Rubio’s boyfriend confessed with a laugh that “Teresa appears with 80 tupperware” when their “stomach growls” and that they have “put already a bed with his name“.

Terelu’s most emotional moment with Carlo Jr

The life of María Teresa Campos’ daughter has changed since her grandson was born and the collaborator He assures that he “drools” every time you see him, although now he is controlling it more after a few weeks.

When her daughter gave birth, Terelu decided to ask Carlo and Alejandra something: give the baby a bottle. “Do not misrepresent. It was alone in the hospital. I asked them to let me both give the bottle and I gave it to them several times,” he shared.

Furthermore, he assures that “Carlo was surprised that he took it all”: “I said it was because Grandma didn’t do it wrong“added the presenter while her son-in-law smilingly explained that “the experience shows in everything.”