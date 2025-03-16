While Terelu He continues to experience the ravages of ‘Survivors’, his agenda in Spain has just changed. One of the details that most baffled when it was announced that the collaborator would be part of this year’s cast is that he has scheduled for April 26 debut on the tables in the work ‘Santa Lola’. But if everything is going well, María Teresa Campos’s daughter would still be in Cays Cochinos for when she arrived that day.

Jorge Javier Vázquez explained that Terelu Campos reached ‘Survivors’ with A special challengewhich is to overcome the three weeks that its Carmen Borrego sisters endured on the island of Honduras in the last edition. That is, 21 days after which it could become Official contestant. However, once this margin is expected to return to Spain to continue preparing its theater premiere. Something that Kiko Matamoros has confirmed this Friday in ‘Nor that we were Shhh’, because Your priority is the professional project that shares with Lara Dibildos.

What happens is that ‘Santa Lola’ has undergone some changes since Terelu left for ‘sueprivientes’. As it has been known now, the play can be seen in more places in addition to the Zorrilla theater in Valladolid. What was going to be a single -day representation He will also travel to Santiago de Compostela and Murciaadding two more dates for the career of the collaborator converted in actress.

Tickets are already on sale, so you can soon discover the Terelu Campos Call Power. The collaborator faced criticism at first, since other actors and colleagues did not see with good eyes that someone who dedicates himself to something else was given. It was the interpreter Mariano Peña, in particular, who spoke with some disapproval of Intrusism of the daughter of the missing María Teresa Campos.









Terelu surprises in ‘Survivors’

Therefore, pressure on Terelu Campos is undeniable. Just as it was with his arrival at the Coyo Cochinos, when everyone thought it would be complaining and that It would lead the difficulties of ‘survivors’. In the few days that have been on the island, they have already faced several challenges and the public and the experts are, in general, amazed with the fortitude that the communicator is showing.

Also, he is giving Good television moments When speaking, in addition, about his family or the situation of his daughter, for example. Just a few hours ago he expressed that although he did not expect Alejandra Rubio to be so young, “he handles himself” very well with her baby. In addition, in another conversation he described Carlo Costanzia as the young woman’s husband, although he quickly gave up and described as a couple, boyfriend or father of his son.

Nor does it seem to be suffering from the absence of food, and recently commented that it makes it funny that people have it as a maten for the memes of the churros and the batons.