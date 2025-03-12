Terelu Campos It was completely overcome due to the storm that they were suffering in Honduras, for that reason activated the abandonment protocol During the day on Tuesday in Survivors. “I’m going to pirate them right now, let’s go,” he looked in the images how he complained.

The largest of the fields was very overwhelmed, although his teammates too. Fear put something demanding: “I want you to take me out right now. I want you to put me in a site to refuge right now. I’m dripping. ”

The television collaborator continued complaining, in this case with Almacor. “This is what already throws me from here, because I can’t with humidityby the bones, “he justified. However, he had not given any definitive response.

The survivors team decided to evacuate all the contestants during that same night. “They will continue to be in survival conditionsbut water refugees, “said Laura Madrueño. This could make Terelu change her mind.

At the end of the gala, Laura Madrueño communicated the final decision of the plaintiff: “Terelu Campos has informed the program team that continues in the adventure!“The public cheered the answer and everyone was glad.

“He had given him a panic attack because I saw that the boats could not arrive“He explained Carmen Borrego From the set. “The claustrophobia is something that cannot be controlled,” added the protagonist’s sister.