Teresa Abelleira, international with the Spanish and football team of Real Madrid, broke last Tuesday the anterior cross ligament and the external meniscus of the left knee during training with the Spanish team before the match against England during the group stage of the Nations League.

The injury was confirmed on Wednesday, when the Real Madrid player appeared with crutches, surprising everyone, since neither the Spanish federation nor the club had previously informed about their decline.

The Medical Services of Real Madrid submitted the Galician footballer to several tests that confirmed the severity of his injury. The diagnosis was a breakage of the anterior cruciate ligament and the external meniscus of the left knee, so it must undergo surgical intervention in the next few days.





His decline will extend for ten months, which will prevent him from participating in this last stretch of the season with the white team, including the end of the League, the Queen’s Cup, where Real Madrid will face Barça in the semifinals, and the Champions League.

This new setback for Real Madrid adds to the casualties of Rocío Gálvez and Melanie Leupolz, who are also out of knee injuries.

Abelleira loses the Eurocup

With the Spanish team, Abelleira also lost the rest of the group phase of the Nations League and the next Eurocup, which will be played between July 2 and 27 in Switzerland. His decline represents an important blow to La Red, especially after a good 2023 World Cup, where he started in all the parties under the leader Jorge Vilda.

Under the direction of Montse Tomé, he has been both head and substitute, and has become one of the most outstanding players of the team. His performance in the match against Belgium was especially remarkable, after playing 82 minutes and touching the goal by crashing a corner serve against the crossbar.

In the absence of Abelleira and Patri Guijarro, Montse Tomé has summoned Laia Aleixandri, Manchester City midfielder.





The players of the Spanish National Team, such as Aitana Bonmatí, Mariona Caldentey and Salama Paralluelo, expressed their support for their partner through emotional messages on their social networks.

Alexia Putellas, meanwhile, shared some felt words: “Sometimes football leads us to unfair situations and we fail to understand. I feel a lot of anger for what happened to you. It is a hard path. With you, Tere. ”

Who also deeply regretted his decline was Ivana Andrés, international with the Spanish team and soccer player of Inter Milan, who shared an Instagram post in which he said: “What unfair football has been this time. We have shared so many laughs, so many tears, and what I value most is that we have always done it together. Now, pain and frustration are great, and even if it is not there, I want you to know that I live with you at all times. I will never leave you alone, now, more than ever, we continue together. ”