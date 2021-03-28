Matches and results of Group 9, Subgroup A

Atlético Mancha Real 4 – CP Almería 0

Atlético Mancha Real: Fernando (Blas, 74 ‘); Ordoñez, Rentero (Fernando Gómez, 32 ‘), Raúl Pérez, Quesada (Francisco Antoni, 46’); Enrique, Urko Arroyo, Chumilla (David Romero, 67 ‘); Corral (Juanfran, 67 ‘), Sebas and Espinosa.

CP Almería: Manuel; Pinteño, Simón, Soler, Torres (Cruz, 75 ‘); Garzón, José Manuel, Suanes; De la Rosa (Moreno, 75 ‘), Ponte (Sarr, 67’) and Louriz (Antonio Hernández, 72 ‘).

Goals: 1-0 (12 ‘): Urko Arroyo. 2-0 (66 ‘): Enrique. 3-0 (68 ‘): David Romero. 4-0 (89 ‘): Juanfran.

Referee: Fernández Rodríguez. Yellow card to Rentero, Sebas, Enrique, Urko Arroyo; Simón (2A, 56 ‘) and José Manuel.

Incidents: Youth Stadium.

The Poli Almería stumbles in front of the leader of the group and complicates their classification a bit for the promotion phase. The greens took their power and sentenced the match forcefully in the second half with goals from Urko Arroyo, Enrique and Juanfran.

Huetor Vega 2 – Almeria B 1

Huetor Vega: Sergio; Salvatierra, Chapel, Rafa Martínez, Hurtado; Niane, Morillas, Bautista; Alarcón (Manu Moñoz, 65 ‘), Sabaca (Gueye, 80’) and Juanan (Correa, 65 ‘).

Almeria B: Harillo; Vértiz, Moñino, Puñal, Cerpa (Escobar, 58 ‘); Pablo Siles, Fermín Ruíz, Cruz; Die (Olivera, 72 ‘), Albiar (Juanma, 93’) and Caballero (Sanchís, 72 ‘).

Goals: 0-1 (76 ‘): Escobar. 1-1 (78 ‘): Correa. 2-1 (92 ‘): Strap.

Referee: Grandson couple. Yellow card for Juanan, Hurtado, Correa, Bautista, Alarcón; Vértiz (2A, 56 ‘), Cerpa, Tarrés, Araujo and Moñino.

Incidents: Las Viñas municipal sports center.

Huétor Vega hits the table and vindicates himself with this comeback and victory against Almería B. Correa scored the winning goal in injury time and thus positions his team as sixth classified while waiting for the next and last day.

Torreperogil – Maracena

Atlético Porcuna – Huétor Tájar

City of Torredonjimeno – Loja

Matches and results of Group 9, Subgroup B

Subgroup B of Group IX has fewer teams than Subgroup A, so its calendar ends with matchday 18.

Next round Group 9, Subgroup A

Maracena – Atlético Mancha Real

Almería B – Torreperogil

Huétor Tájar – Real Jaén

Loja – Atlético Porcuna

CP Almería – City of Torredonjimeno