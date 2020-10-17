Matches and results of Group 9, Subgroup A

Loja – Real Jaén (Sunday 12:00)

Almería B – Atlético Mancha (Sunday 12:00)

CP Almería – Maracena (Sunday 12:00)

City of Torredonjimeno – Atlético Porcuna (Sunday 17:00)

Huétor Tájar – Huétor Vega (Sunday 18:00)

Matches and results of Group 9, Subgroup B

CD Alhaurino 1 – Melilla CD 1

Alhaurino: Juan Ramos; Pruning sheath (Lupi, 46 ‘), Ferrete, Dani, Essel; Amin (Mario, 59 ‘), Fran Castillo, Ulises; Zalea, Ramírez and Víctor Rueda (Josemi, 67 ‘).

Melilla: Gonzalo; Fran Bueno, Ali, Iván, Borja; Angelo, Sufian; Moha, Yosse (Pelu, 53 ‘), Braim (Chibi, 59’) and Sanse (Ricardo, 86 ‘).

Goals: 1-0 (57 ‘): Víctor Rueda. 1-1 (77 ‘): Pelu.

Referee: Bazán Muñiz. Yellow cards to Dani, Podadera, Lupi; Moha, Iván, Ali, Angelo, Sanse and Chibi.

Incidents: Municipal Stadium Miguel Fijones. Before about 200 spectators.

Football returned at Miguel Fijones and did so with a very even game that ended with tables in the electronic game. The goals of the clash came in the second half. The locals struck first with a great shot from Víctor Rueda, who took advantage of a good assist from Fran Castillo to send the ball to the back of the net. The visitors reacted masterfully to the conceded goal and achieved the equalizer through Pelu in the 77th minute, a player who had come off the bench in the second half.

Vélez – Alhaurín de la Torre (Sunday 12:00)

Atlético Malagueño – Torremolinos Youth (Sunday 12:00)

Estepona – Antequera (Sunday 12:00)

Motril – El Palo (Sunday 18:00)

Next round Group 9, Subgroup A

Atlético Porcuna – CP Almería

Real Jaén – City of Torredonjimeno

Huétor Vega – Loja

Torreperogil – Huétor Tájar

Maracena – Almeria B

Next round Group 9, Subgroup B

El Palo – Estepona

CD Melilla – Motril

Youth Torremolinos – Vélez

Antequera – Atlético Malagueño

Alhaurín de la Torre – Alhaurino