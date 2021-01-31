Matches and results of Group 7, Subgroup A

Torrejón 0 – Union Adarve 0

Torrejon: Nacho, Fredy, Palero, Balles, Dani, Rubén, Heras, Pablo (Óscar 55 ‘), Mario (Valverde 55’), Sosa, Diego (Dani Ro 90 ‘).

Adarve: Víctor, Navarro, Ramos, Gerard, Cruz, Salama, Nouman, Miñambres, Cañas (Calleja 65 ‘), Telle (Montejo 65’), Quique (Maganto 46 ‘).

Referee: Carrascosa Vázquez. Yellow to Nacho, Heras; Ramos, Cruz and Miñambres. Red to visiting coach Diego Nogales (80 ‘).

Incidents: The Veredillas. About 180 spectators.

Torrejón and Adarve shared the points in a game in which Torrejón had several chances to get ahead, although they lacked success against Víctor. The good defense of Adarve was key for the ‘wolves’ to continue being leaders after this fourth draw of the season. Those of Joselu have managed to score points in both games against those of Diego Nogales, who ended up expelled for protesting and are still close to the top positions.

Santa Ana 0 – Flat Earth 1

Saint Ana: Medina, Julio, Aitor, Cid, Fer Alonso (Moha Traoré 46 ‘), Toni (Blanco 68’), Luengo (Isla 83 ‘), Fabio (Duffort 83’), Mata (Iván Mateos 60 ‘), Nando, Joaquín.

Flat Earth: Álex, Lucas, Busto, Guadaño, Róber (Lucas Allende 46 ‘), Simón (Junior 46’), Ángel (Pablo 82 ‘), David Fernández (Samuel 86’), Iñaki, Adams (Enzo Sarmiento 73 ‘), Busi.

Goals: 0-1 (80 ‘): David Fernández.

Referee: Torres Carrión. Yellow to Nando, Fabio; Lucas, Iñaki, Busi, David Fernández, Busto, Sebas and Lucas Allende. Red to the local goalkeeper, Medina (90 ‘).

Incidents: Martín Temiño. About 100 spectators.

It has been a long time, since November 15, that Flat Earth did not win and returned to meet again with the victory at home of a Santa Ana who already has assumed that he will have to fight for permanence. The only goal of the match was achieved by David by taking advantage of a failure by the goalkeeper Medina, who did not have his day and minutes later was also expelled. After the arrival of the new owners and several footballers to reinforce the squad, Flat will be one of those who fight until the end for one of the three places that will give the option to fight for promotion in the second phase.

Villanueva del Pardillo 1 – Rayo Vallecano B 3

V. Pardillo: Cubillo (Kike 23 ‘), Carlos Daniel (Borre 83’), Raúl, Marco, Pérez, Simal, Zárate, Andrés (Álvaro 58 ‘), Guaje, Carbo, Cuéllar.

Ray B: Roberto, Luis Aguado, Aguirre (Dani Moreno 80 ‘), Manu Navarro, Sergio (Nacho 37’), Molina, Boigues, Kevin, Rueda, Juan Carlos, Sánchez.

Goals: 0-1 (10 ‘): Wheel. 0-2 (28 ‘): Kevin. 1-2 (48 ‘): Cuéllar. 1-3 (63 ‘): Molina.

Referee: Diaz Rodríguez. Yellow for Marco, Carlos Daniel, Guaje; and Dani Moreno. Red to local Carbo (90 ‘).

Incidents: Juan Manuel Angelina. No audience.

Rayo Vallecano B was much superior in his visit to Villanueva del Pardillo. Half an hour into the game, they were already leading 0-2 after goals from Rueda, who went ahead behind the local defense to finish off the net, and Kevin, who took advantage of a rebound off the post from Kike. At the beginning of the second half, Cuéllar cut back after a bad assignment to Roberto, but Molina closed the match shortly after, leaving the Vallecanos momentarily third, although with more games played than almost all their rivals. The Blue and Whites will remain penultimate and with many options of being forced to fight for permanence in the second phase.

Alcalá – San Fernando (Sunday 4:00 pm)

Paracuellos Antamira – Pozuelo (Sunday 4:00 pm)

Moratalaz – Complutense (Postponed)

Matches and results of Group 7, Subgroup B

Villaverde 1 – The Alamo 1

Villaverde: Otero, Álvaro, Adrián (Toni 77 ‘), Noé, Jon, Pedro (Berlanas 80’), Calvin (Garci 73 ‘), More (Ángelo 80’), Eti, Mario, Yerpes (Diego 77 ‘).

El Álamo: Olmedo, Kiko Zarza (Joaquín 77 ‘), Noé (Escribá 90’), Boriba, Siu, Pitu, Tello, Crespo, Cañizares, Raúl Juliá, Sopeña (Angle 69 ‘).

Goals: 0-1 (90 ‘): Boriba. 1-1 (92 ‘): Álvaro.

Referee: Valero Barrales. Yellow to Calvin, Mario, Adrián, Pedro; and Angle.

Incidents: Boetticher. About 150 spectators.

It was necessary to wait until the extension of the match for the goals that defined the tie to a final one to arrive. Boriba, in the 90th minute, put the visitors ahead after a free kick by Cañizares and, shortly after, Álvaro saved a point for Boetticher’s men with a shot from inside the area. Those of Emilio López remain in the middle of the table and retain a five-point advantage over Sergio Fernández’s team.

Aranjuez 1 – Leganés B 1

Aranjuez: Iván, Morci (Mora 46 ‘by Adri Olivar 80’), Miguel Ángel, Bulga, Juanlu, Cuchillo, Manu Chanque, Jaime, Brayan, Lora (Mario 73 ‘), Juanki (Ayoub 73’).

Leganés B: Adri Victores, Javi Rubio, Mario Rivas (Jordan 55 ‘), Cassio Jr., Oliva (Álex 65’), Íker, Yael, Cerrato, Mario Rivas, Diego García, Rentero.

Goals: 1-0 (15 ‘): Bulga. 1-1 (39 ‘): Diego (pen.).

Referee: Contreras Patiño. Yellow to Juanlu, Juanki, Morci; Cassio Jr., Yael, Mario Rivas, Rentero and Álex.

Incidents: The delight. About 200 spectators.

There were two parts to the tie between Aranjuez and Leganés B. The first part was intense, with live play and opportunities in both areas. Bulga achieved the first goal after the rejection after a penalty that had previously been saved by Adri Victores. The cucumber subsidiary also had a maximum penalty, and Diego García did not fail before Iván. The second half was very flat and both teams seemed to accept the draw in spite of the importance of the points in dispute. Those of Carlos Martínez to maintain the leadership and those of Jesús López to approach the quiet area.

At. Pinto 2 – Carabanchel 0

I paint: Morales, Iván, Raúl (Seo 73 ‘), Jime, Sergi (Nico 91’), Gasco, Rico, Del Val (Kevin 46 ‘), Juanan, Imanol (Favio 73’), Goal (Ángel 73 ‘).

Carabanchel: Adrián, Segura, Dimas, Álex Muñoz, Jesús, Iván Lean, Tapia (Redondo 70 ‘), Juáncar (Ángel 80’), Navarro (Santa 57 ‘), Edu Río (Viti 57’), Cortés (Torres 80 ‘).

Goals: 1-0 (50 ‘): Juanan. 2-0 (90 ‘): Seo.

Referee: Vicente Juárez. Yellow to Del Val; and Dimas. Red to the visitor Segura (2, 52 ‘).

Incidents: Amelia del Castillo. About 380 spectators.

Just victory for Atlético de Pinto against a Carabanchel that barely resisted. The first part was matched, with some visitor danger through Navarro. However, the second had a clear reddish color and Juanan achieved the first goal by finishing off a foul. After the expulsion of Segura, the carabanchelera opposition ended. Adrián avoided more goals, but Seo, almost at the end of the game, sentenced with Vaseline to break the bad streak of results in Pinto. Some and others remain in the middle of the table, with two points of advantage still for La Mina.

Parla 0 – Móstoles URJC 1

Parla: Sito, Heras, Vampi, Juampe (Figueroa 65 ‘), Álex González (Tote 57’), Cata, Pedro Sageras (Álvaro 65 ‘), Kitty (Ayoub 77’), Álex Aragón, Leo (Toni Morales 65 ‘), Batista .

Móstoles URJC: Tejero, Montávez (Machuca 72 ‘), Juáncar, Chupe, Sanjurjo, Cortázar, Cata Díaz, Ledesma, Recalde, Salmerón (Ponce 79’), Ramos.

Goals: 0-1 (51 ‘): Salmerón.

Referee: González Seijas. Yellow to Heras, Tote, Leo; Juancar, Sanjurjo, Recalde, Ramos, Machuca and Cortázar. Red to the local Vampi (2, 85 ‘) and Sito (87’).

Incidents: The Prades. About 400 spectators.

Móstoles URJC had to work a lot to be able to take the three points from Parla and become the new leader of subgroup B, thanks to having a better ‘goal-average’ than Leganés B. Salmerón signed the only goal in the game at the beginning of the second starts from inside the area, fifth of the season on his private account. Parla suffered two expulsions in the last minutes, including that of its goalkeeper Sito, which caused Batista to end up with gloves sheathed to defend the goal of the Parleños, who aspired to the ‘sorpasso’ and, nevertheless, remain to five points already from his rival yesterday.

Móstoles CF – Alcorcón B (Sunday 17:00)

Rest: Trival Valderas

Next round of Group 7, Subgroup A

San Fernando – Moratalaz

Complutense – Paracuellos Antamira

Pozuelo – Villanueva del Pardillo

Rayo Vallecano B – Torrejón

Union Adarve – Santa Ana

Flat Earth – Alcalá

Next round of Group 7, Subgroup B

Alcorcón B – Villaverde

The Alamo – Aranjuez

Leganés B – At. I paint

Carabanchel – Parla

Móstoles URJC – Trival Valderas

Rest: Móstoles CF