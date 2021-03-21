Matches and results of Group 6, Subgroup A

Villarreal C 1 – Steel 1

Villarreal C: Jaime Durán; Carlos Romero, Iñigo Sanclemente, Abraham, Lanchi; Javi Comeras (Josema, 83 ‘), Aitor Gelardo (Fer Muriel, 73’), Cantón (Andrés Campos, 59 ‘), Richard Franco (Galdón, 73’); Álex Forés (Jorge Pascual, 59 ‘) and Iván Ramos.

Steel: Vicent Bellmunt; Loza, Pablo José. Javi Boix (Julián, 90 ‘), Lander (Diego Casero, 72’), Peque (Pina, 87 ‘), Ximo, Hugo, Roberto Civera (Selma, 72’) and Eli.

Goals: 1-0 (5 ‘): Iván Ramos. 1-1 (10 ‘): Javi Boix.

Referee: Lluna Olarte. He admonished Richard Franco, Andrés, Carlos Romero; Jose. Red direct to Pablo (12 ‘).

Incidents: Mini Estadi. No audience.

Two goals at the start of the match put an insufficient draw for Villarreal and Acero. Iván Ramos came forward very soon, but with almost no time to blink, Javi Boix put a draw on the scoreboard and with it, neither one nor the other met their objective.

CD Roda 2 – FC 0 Chair

CD Stem: Alejandro Zagalá, Alberto Ramos, Lado, Charly Gracia, Charlier Meseguer (Borja Rubio, 15 ‘), Carlos Inglada, David Guinot, Abraham Peleteiro (Martí Prera, 88’), Marc Cosme (Luismi Ruiz, 88 ‘), Iker Durán (Jonny Arriba, 77 ‘) and Aarón Gallego.

Chair FC: Alvaro Cahaparro, Miguel, Chus, Capsi, Carles Siscar, Fermín, Óscar Gomis, Jesús Vargas (Lucas Carbonell, 59 ‘), Jero (Borja Mir, 64’), Aspas (Xavi Salort, 59 ‘) and Oscar Berto (Guille , 77 ‘).

Goals: 1-0 (63 ‘): Marc Cosme. 2-0 (90 ‘): Borja Rubio.

Referee: Javier Villaescusa Alarcón. He admonished Jero and Guille.

Incidents: Pamesa Sports City.

A goal in the last minute by Borja Rubio closed a victory for Roda, which was opened by Marc Cosme, in the second half, and leaves the three points in Roda to be present in the promotion group to 2nd RFEF.

Atlético Saguntino 1 – Torrent CF 1

Athletic Saguntino: Kedra, Peke, Kike Torrent, Duco, Joseja, Borja Tárrega, Ximo Forner (Lois, 64 ‘), José Carlos, Luis García (Morón, 80’), Pau Franch (Rubén Ubach, 46 ‘) and Keita (Juan Pardo , 89 ‘).

Torrent CF: Clarlie, Gómez, Pelayo, David Pérez, Miguel Maestro, Jesús Suárez, Sergio Perez, Boris (Yassine, 61 ‘), Hugues, Álvaro Escobar and Ismael (Jorge, 74’).

Goals: 1-0 (56 ‘): Luis García (p). 1-1 (90 ‘): Miguel Maestro.

Referee: Javier Loscos Portas. He admonished Borja Tárreg; Boris and Yassine.

Incidents: Nou Camp de Morvedre.

The visitors gave the surprise at the last minute, thanks to both Miguel Maestro, and put the tables in a match that seemed to win an Atlético Saguntino that, even after defeat, will be in the promotion phase. On the other hand, Torrent will have to play the permanence phase if they want to be present one more year in the Third Division.

Paterna CF 1 – CF Spare Parts Colón 3

Paternal CF: Xenxo, Marín, Luis Navarro, Pereira, Espinosa (Germán, 59 ‘), Emilio, Ghani, Robles (Albiach, 68’), Clausí, Zapata and Kevin Gil.

CF Spare parts Colon Cold: Joan, Ferran (Eric Primo, 46 ​​’), Pepín, Faus, Juanra (Ros, 77′), Javi (Josevi, 83 ‘), Nico, Víctor Giner, Mikel Cubería, Emilio (Nacho, ’71) and Roser.

Goals: 0-1 (53 ‘): Faus. 0-2 (58 ‘): Javi García. 0-3 (65 ‘): Eric Primo. 1-3 (90 ‘): Luis Navarro.

Referee: Alberto Gabriel Cornelles Vicente. He admonished Pereira, Kevin Gil; Victor Giner.

Incidents: Gerardo Salvador, Paterna.

A great second part of Recambios Colón left the locals without a choice. Already with three goals ahead of the visitor, Luis Navarro scored the “goal of honor” in the last minute, but it was insufficient and Paterna will have to fight for permanence.

Benicarló 0 – Alzira 0

CD Benicarlo: Sebas; Veintimilla, Genís (Pibe, 85 ‘), Michelli, Élian, Quixal; Temur, Panadés, Quico (Brayan, 62 ‘); Andreu (Guillem, 76 ‘) and Collado

UD Alzira: Pawel; Jordi, Roan, Gomis, Quintana; Beli, Boix (Isaac, 46 ‘), Soler, Abel (Nacho, 67’); Adri (Guzmán, 67 ‘) and Mauro (Germán, 76’)

Referee: Antonio Javier Rodríguez Rodrigo. He admonished Penedes, Michelli, Andreu; Boix, Adri, Jordi and Isaac.

Incidents: Pichi Alonso.

Goalless draw that gives an insufficient point to each team. Benicarló will have to play the permanence in the second phase, after letting his place escape against Jove Español, and Alzira complicates the promotion phase.

Matches and results of Group 6, Subgroup B

In Subgroup B of Group 6 of the Third Division there are only 18 days of official competition due to the participation of 10 teams in said subgroup.

Next round of Group 6, Subgroup A

This twelfth round of the Third Division Group 6 subgroups is the last round of the 1st Competition Phase. The next appointment will be the 2nd Phase for promotions or demotions.