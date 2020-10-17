Matches and results of Group 6, Subgroup A

Atlético Saguntino – Silla FC (Saturday at 18:00)

CD Roda – Steel (Postponed)

Paterna CF – Torrent CF (Sunday at 12:00)

Benicarló – CF Recambios Colón (Sunday at 4:00 p.m.)

Vilamarxant – Alzira (Sunday at 19:30)

Matches and results of Group 6, Subgroup B

FC Jove Español San Vicente 2 – Novelda CF 1

Jove Español San Vicente: Joel Yañez Rueda, Pagan, Joan, Carvajal, Fede, Carlos Israel (Abraham Gomis, 67 ‘), Luis Ortiz, Ibra (Nebil Ibañez, 92’), Cobo, Vendrell (Ángel, 92 ‘) and David M. Laguna (Adrián Rocamora, 75 ‘).

Novelda CF: Sergio Funes, Belda, Óscar Sánchez, Joseto, Miki (Oscar Navarro, 35 ‘), Nemesio, Ibarra, Diego Martínez, Sergio González (Herrique, 57’), Oscar Flor (Javi Sánchez, 73 ‘) and Monerris (Juan Cortes, 73 ‘).

Goals: 0-1 (11 ‘): Joseto. 1-1 (33 ‘): Joan. 2-1 (87 ‘): Ibra.

Referee: Carlos Albadalejo García. Yellow card to Fede, Sergio González, Joan and Luis Ortiz.

Incidents: Match corresponding to the first day of the Third Division Group 12, Subgroup A, played at the San Vicente Sports City with the public and under the pertinent sanitary measures.

Benigànim – Vilajoiosa (Saturday at 19:30)

Intercity Sant Joan – Hércules B (Sunday at 11:30)

Crevillente – Olímpic (Sunday at 6:00 p.m.)

Eldense – Elche Ilicitano (Sunday at 19:00)

Next round Group 6, Subgroup A

CF Spare Parts Colón – Vilamarxant

Torrent CF – Benicarló

FC chair – Paterna CF

Steel – Atlético Saguntino

Villarreal C – CD Roda

Next round Group 6, Subgroup B

Hercules B – Benigànim

Elche Ilicitano – Intercity Sant Joan

Novelda – Eldense

Olímpic – Jove Español

Vilajoiosa – Crevillente