Matches and results of Group 5, Subgroup A

Vilafranca 1 – Montañesa 1

Vilafranca: Toni Casamajor; Fontanils (Bioque, 90 ‘), Toni Cunill (Max, 68’), Oribe, Pasqui (Sanku, 68 ‘), Escofet, Dani Sánchez, Mejía, Rusi, Éric Via and David López (Pol Vía, 71’).



Highlander: Nil; Joshua, Álex Alba, Hayek (Pedro García, 46 ‘), Omar (Aleix, 60’), Serran (Santos, 12 ‘), Sergio García, Verdú, Marc (Solina, 46’), Ion and Brian (Lele, 60 ‘) ‘).



Goals: 1-0 (10 ‘): Oribe. 2-0 (38 ‘): Oribe, from a penalty. 3-0 (51 ‘): Mejía. 4-0 (63 ‘): Mejía. 5-0 (64 ‘): Pasqui. 6-0 (81 ‘): Sanku. 7-0 (84 ‘): Max.



Referee: Pujol Prat, from Osona. He admonished the local Toni Cunill; and the visitors Segovia (2A, 44 ‘), Álex Alba, Santos, Brian, Sergio García, Aleix and Joshua.

Incidents: Municipal. No audience.



Vilafranca had no mercy on the Montañesa. The locals took the lead on the scoreboard after a great service from Mejía that Oribe was able to complete. Already in the final stretch of the first half, a penalty to Fontanils was transformed by Oribe. It was 2-0. After the break, the Penedès festival continued against a rival who gave many facilities in defense.

San Cristóbal – Terrassa (Saturday, February 13 at 6:00 p.m.)

Santfeliuenc – Valls (Saturday February 13 at 6:00 p.m.)

Europe – Manresa (Sunday, February 14 at 12:00)

Igualada – Castelldefels (Sunday, February 14 at 17:00)

Matches and results of Group 5, Subgroup B

FE Grama – Horta (Sunday, February 14 at 11:45)

Sant Andreu – Peralada (Sunday, February 14 at 12:00)

Girona B – Banyoles (Sunday, February 14 at 12:00)

Granollers – Sants (Sunday, February 14 at 12:00)

Cerdanyola – Vilassar de Mar (Postponed due to a positive case of Covid-19 in the visiting team)

Next round Group 5, Subgroup A

Castelldefels – San Cristóbal

Terrassa – Santfeliuenc

Valls – Europe

Manresa – Vilafranca

Montañesa – Pobla de Mafumet

Next round Group 5, Subgroup B

Peralada – Girona B

Banyoles – FE Grama

Horta – Granollers

Sants – Cerdanyola

Vilassar de Mar – Figueres