Matches and results of Group 5, Subgroup A
Vilafranca 1 – Montañesa 1
Vilafranca: Toni Casamajor; Fontanils (Bioque, 90 ‘), Toni Cunill (Max, 68’), Oribe, Pasqui (Sanku, 68 ‘), Escofet, Dani Sánchez, Mejía, Rusi, Éric Via and David López (Pol Vía, 71’).
Highlander: Nil; Joshua, Álex Alba, Hayek (Pedro García, 46 ‘), Omar (Aleix, 60’), Serran (Santos, 12 ‘), Sergio García, Verdú, Marc (Solina, 46’), Ion and Brian (Lele, 60 ‘) ‘).
Goals: 1-0 (10 ‘): Oribe. 2-0 (38 ‘): Oribe, from a penalty. 3-0 (51 ‘): Mejía. 4-0 (63 ‘): Mejía. 5-0 (64 ‘): Pasqui. 6-0 (81 ‘): Sanku. 7-0 (84 ‘): Max.
Referee: Pujol Prat, from Osona. He admonished the local Toni Cunill; and the visitors Segovia (2A, 44 ‘), Álex Alba, Santos, Brian, Sergio García, Aleix and Joshua.
Incidents: Municipal. No audience.
Vilafranca had no mercy on the Montañesa. The locals took the lead on the scoreboard after a great service from Mejía that Oribe was able to complete. Already in the final stretch of the first half, a penalty to Fontanils was transformed by Oribe. It was 2-0. After the break, the Penedès festival continued against a rival who gave many facilities in defense.
San Cristóbal – Terrassa (Saturday, February 13 at 6:00 p.m.)
Santfeliuenc – Valls (Saturday February 13 at 6:00 p.m.)
Europe – Manresa (Sunday, February 14 at 12:00)
Igualada – Castelldefels (Sunday, February 14 at 17:00)
Matches and results of Group 5, Subgroup B
FE Grama – Horta (Sunday, February 14 at 11:45)
Sant Andreu – Peralada (Sunday, February 14 at 12:00)
Girona B – Banyoles (Sunday, February 14 at 12:00)
Granollers – Sants (Sunday, February 14 at 12:00)
Cerdanyola – Vilassar de Mar (Postponed due to a positive case of Covid-19 in the visiting team)
Next round Group 5, Subgroup A
Castelldefels – San Cristóbal
Terrassa – Santfeliuenc
Valls – Europe
Manresa – Vilafranca
Montañesa – Pobla de Mafumet
Next round Group 5, Subgroup B
Peralada – Girona B
Banyoles – FE Grama
Horta – Granollers
Sants – Cerdanyola
Vilassar de Mar – Figueres