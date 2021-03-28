Matches and results of Group 18, Subgroup A

Hurricane Balazote 1 – Manzanares 0

Hurricane Balazotand: Juan, David Ruiz, Mateu, Javi Martínez, López, Fer (Catali, 71´), Dani Romero (David Romero, 71´), Josemi (Peri, 58´), Biho, Cortés (Josete, 87´), Javi Valcárcel (Canario, 58´).

Manzanares: Adrián, Sergio (Ricardo, 61´), Meissa, Garceso, Carlos Ramos, Dani Lozano, Sevilla (Cielo, 61´), Gascón, Miguel Serrano, Othmane (César, 55´), Pablo.



Goal: 1-0 (15 ‘): Biho.



Referee: Carrasco Hervás. He admonished Mateu, Fer, Biho; Othmane and Gascón.



Incidents: José Copete, 100 spectators.

The Hurricane of Balazote managed to ensure permanence in the category in the year of its debut. An unforgettable season for Balazote’s team, since in this premiere in the Third Division he has not only managed to certify that permanence, but also in the first days he became the leader of the group.

La Solana 1 – CS Puertollano 3

La Solana: Monreal; De la Hoz, Juli, Acosta (Almarcha, 80´), Sancho, Raúl (Diego Sevilla, 89´), Said, Otman, Juan, Pirri and Ángel Luis (Vicente, 58´).



CS Puertollano: Ernesto; Ricardo, Mamadou, Abraham (Reyes, 86´), Valdivia, Pliego (Domenech, 77´), Espinar, Iván Limón (Loro, 77´), Manolo Molina, Ribalta and Juanfri (Higgins, 66´)



Goals: 1-0 (33´): Otman. 1-1 (52´): Iván Limón. 1-2 (85 ‘): Higgins. 1-3 (90´): Domenech.



Referee: Huertas Monreal. He admonished Acosta, De la Hoz; Pliego, Iván Limón, Juanfri and Reyes



Incidents: La Moheda-La Solana, 300 spectators.

New victory for Calvo Sotelo, this time against La Solana, who had a great performance despite the defeat and who put a group of Darío Martín in a lot of trouble that ends the first phase of the competition in second place and will fight for a desired promotion to the Second RFEF. Those of Kiko Vilches, meanwhile, will try to maintain the category during the second stage of the championship.

CD Manchego Ciudad Real 1 – Quintanar del Rey 3

CD Manchego Ciudad Real: Sergio, Christian, Joya, Rafa (Santi Real, 69´), Iván (Antonio, 80´), Gregori, Mario (Zidane, 62´), Polanco, Castro, Gustavo, Miguel García.



Quintanar del Rey: César, Sanjuan, Felipe, Chema, Campoy (Roque, 79´), Marcos, Alcáñiz, Eloy (Álex, 48´), Iván Albert, Kain, Carlos (Isma, 75´).



Goals: 1-0 (8´) Castro. 1-1 (32´) Carlos Jiménez. 1-2 (59 ‘) Campoy. 1-3 (63´) Álex.



Referee: Mora Correas. Christian admonished the visitors; Chema, Iván Albert and Roque.



Incidents: Juan Carlos I, 500 spectators.

The duel “to the death” between Quintanar del Rey and Manchego ended with victory for the visitors, who thus certify their third place, which gives them access to play the play off for promotion.

La Roda 0 – Albacete B 1

The Roda: Chinese; Iborra, Del Álamo, Perona (Nelson, 75´), Juanvi, Jesús (Cifo, 52´), Pablo García, Iñaki, Ismael, Cifuentes, Garre (Carbonell, 67´).



Albacete B: Isma; Samu, Borja, Emilio, Cortijo, Verdú (Carri, 90´), Parada, Abdul, Fernando (Iván, 70´), Boris, Dani (Míchel, 80´).



Goals: 0-1 (67 ‘): Del Álamo, own goal.



Referee: Gómez-Miguel González. He admonished Juanvi; Cortijo (2A, 50´) and Verdú.



Incidents: Municipal, 350 spectators.

Atlético Albacete will depend on itself in the decisive phase of category promotion, after its 0-1 victory at the Municipal de La Roda. Mario Simón’s men finished first in subgroup A with 45 points, one more than Calvo Sotelo and the same as Marchamalo, the champion of the other group.

Almansa 2 – Atlético Ibañés 2

Almansa: Chema Navarro, Septién, Costa, Fernan, Agus, Pascu (Alfon, 87 ‘), Abellán, Cristian Ripoll (Óscar, 80’), Víctor Martí (Navajas, 87 ‘), Chapu (Coto, 69’), Mati.



Atlético Ibañés: Rodri, Juan Cifuentes, Bolo, Acai, Pablo De Dios, Candela, Joaquín, Mondi (Alfonso, 90 ‘), Carrasco (Joselu, 90’), Jorge (Felipe Lupión, 83 ‘), Marcos Moreno.



Goals: 1-0 (49´): Abellán. 1-1 (79´): Bolus. 1-2 (86´): Candela. 2-2 (92´): Agus.



Referee: García Mora. Yellow cards to Víctor Martí, Pascu, Alfon, Costa, Agus; Mondi.



Incidents: Paco Simón, 500 spectators.

At the Paco Simón de Almansa, Atlético Ibañés and UD Almansa the few options they had to secure the national category were played on the last day of the first phase, options that were conditioned to the Hurricane of Balazote not winning in its corresponding match against Manzanares. Almanseños and Ibañeses played a very tense match with a lot at stake, in which the ball went to the rojiblancos trained by Antonio Castillo, but the chances were shared between each other. The match ended with a draw (2-2) and all the goals came from set pieces.

Matches and results of Group 18, Subgroup B

Marchamalo 3 – Guadalajara 2

Marchamalo: Jony, Moraga, Carpin (Sergio García, 87´), Álvaro Hernáiz, Carlos Fernández, Atance (Diego, 64´), Fane, Josemi (Ruiz, 83´), Peñalvo, Gómez, Juan Rojo.



Guadalajara: Manolo; Rubio (Moha, 55´), Ablanque, Revuelta, Ramses; Módula (Anás, 46´), Tomy, Capellà (Cedric, 46´); Success (Álex García, 73´), Adri Castro, Sergio Pérez (Joan Grasa, 73´).



Goals: 1-0 (34´): Josemi. 2-0 (37´): Alvarito. 2-1 (48´): Revolt. 3-1 (78´): Carlos Fernández. 3-2 (87´): Adri Castro, from a penalty.



Referee: García Rubio (Castilian-La Mancha College). He admonished Atance, Moraga, Carlos Fernández; Módula, Ramses, Ablanque (2A, 28´), Tomy, Rubio, Anás, Revuelta.



Incidents: La Solana, 350 spectators.

The derby between two of the great teams of subgroup B of the Castilian-La Mancha group of Third did not disappoint. CD Marchamalo, already champion, took the three points that make it end with a new victory. His rival, Deportivo Guadalajara, cannot get into the top three and will have to seek promotion by the long way, in the next phase, to which he will arrive in a favorable position.

CD Villacañas 1 – Torrijos 2

Villacañas: Rodri; Mode, Gonchi, Loren Molinero (Panocha, 40´), Víctor Matovu, Carlos Díaz (Carballo, 54´), Fran Simón, Merchán (Álex González, 54´), Godoy, Ibou and Esteban Pacheco (Luis Prados, 63´) .



Torrijos: Machuca; Giuli, Iñaki, Guty, Pedropa, Serrano, Barrientos (Alfre Ramos, 76´), Alonso, Prado (Borja Escoredo, 46´ (Borja Blázquez, 76´)), Auñón and Pipistrelli (Matías, 89´).



Goals: 0-1 (12´): Diego Prado. 0-2 (91´): Ángel Auñón. 1-2 (93 ‘): Ibou.



Referee: Carlos Miguel López (Castilian-La Mancha College). He admonished Rodri, Gonchi; Barrientos, Pipistrelli, Pedropa, Prado, Alonso, Escoredo, Giuli and Alfre Ramos. Guti expelled (94 ‘).



Incidents: The Pyramids, 500 spectators.

CD Torrijos manages for the third time in its history to play a promotion playoff to Second Division B after the two they played in the nineties with no luck. He achieved it after winning at home to a CD Villacañas that was playing the same prize and also after taking advantage of the defeat of Guadalajara in Marchamalo, which was the condition for Villacañas or Torrijos to achieve that goal.

Pedroñeras 0 – Tarancón 2

Pedroñeras: Javi López, Fuentes, Borja Collado, Borja Galindo (Santi Cabeza, 79´), Salva, Sekou, Israel (Jorge, 91´), Lázaro (Moya, 69´), Rojas (Javi, 69´), Moha (Jesús , 79 ‘), Kike Espinosa.



Tarancon: Miguel, Neila (Vicen, 90´), Santi, Jorge, Armoa (Iván Gil, 79´), Sumy, Álvaro Corral, Mazzochi, Haji, Cheki, Cissé.

Goals: 0-1 (60´): Armoa. 0-2 (71´): Mazzochi.



Referee: Díaz de Mera Escuderos (Castilian-La Mancha College). He admonished Borja Collado, Borja Galindo, Salva, Sekou, Israel, Lázaro, Kike Espinosa, Santi Cabeza; Santi, Armoa, Cissé.



Incidents: Municipal de San Francisco, 450 spectators.

Important victory for Tarancón in their last match of the first phase. It will depend on the pending matches that his pursuers remain, but the only way he had to try to avoid the permanence phase was by adding the three points in Las Pedroñeras.

Illescas – Azuqueca (3/30/2021 at 20:00)

Toledo – Conquense (3/30/2021 at 20:00)

Next Day Group 18

The current one is the last day of the first phase. From now on, both subgroups are merged into three other different groups, playing only the games that face those that made up subgroup A with those of subgroup B, in a double round. The first three classifieds of each subgroup will compete in the group that will put into play two places for direct promotion to the RFEF Second Division. Those classified from fourth to sixth will play in the intermediate group, which will have as a prize two play-off places that will be added to those of the four teams that do not achieve direct promotion in the upper group. From the seventh to the last classified of the subgroups, they will form the group of teams that will fight for permanence in the RFEF Third Division.