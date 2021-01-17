Matches and results of group 17, Subgroup A

Binéfar 0 – Belchite 97 0

Binéfar: Fofana; Genís, Moha, Carbonell, Cesc (Adri, 68 ‘), Julià (Modest, 68’), Suárez, Sergi, Ramón (Arturo, 51 ‘), Makan (Barreda, 51’) and Sidibé.

Belchite 97: Saul; Pablo, Iván, Bolea, Iñigo, Jorge (Iván, 89 ‘), Diego (Joaquín, 63’), Martín (Alfonso, 81 ‘), Padilla (Fernando, 63’), Marco and Rodrigo.

Referee: Gimeno Otal. He admonished Julià, Carbonell, Barreda; Iván, Alfonso and Jorge.

Incidents: New Los Olmos.

The goals were lacking at Nuevo Los Olmos in a duel marked by the lack of clear opportunities for danger. The local team was more insistent during the ninety minutes, but lacked success in the final meters, in addition to finding Saúl safe under the sticks.

Cariñena – Tamarite (Sunday, January 17 at 4:00 p.m.)

Valdefierro – Deportivo Aragón (Postponed)

Postponed the match between Valdefierro and Deportivo Aragón due to the confirmation of a positive COVID-19 case in the squad of the Zaragoza subsidiary.

Illueca – Fraga (Postponed)

Postponed the match between Illueca and Fraga due to the confirmation of a positive COVID-19 case in the Illueca squad.

Teruel – Atlético Monzón (Postponed)

Postponed the match between Teruel and Atlético Monzón due to the confirmation of a positive COVID-19 case in the Atlético Monzón squad.

Huesca B 3-0 San Juan

Result decreed by the Aragonese Federation after the exclusion of AD San ​​Juan de Mozarrifar from the competition.

Group 17, Subgroup B Matches and Results

Epila 1 – Almudévar 1

Epila: Fabre; Gil, Pablo, Álex, Molina (Esteire, 47 ‘), Valero, Berdún, Turrubia, Obere, Sima and Bouasri (Hamza, 70’).

Almudévar: Siro; Luis, Hernández (Jabato, 62 ‘), Kamé, Bailo (Benoit, 76’), Lato, Alberto Gumiel, Álex, Ainoza, Nacho (Nacho, 76 ‘) and Dani Marqués.

Goals: 0-1 (60 ‘): Dani Marqués. 0-2 (75 ‘): Hamza.

Referee: Ferrer Collado. He admonished Pablo, Berdún; Nacho and Álex.

Incidents: The Almunia.

Almudévar broke his losing streak of three consecutive defeats after drawing against an Épila who rescued a point in the final stage, thanks to the success of an inspired Hamza. With this result, the local team takes air and continues in the quiet zone of the classification.

Quarter 1 – Brea 1

Quarter: Adri; Limbeck, Miguel (Andreu, 76 ‘), Dani Solbes, Pablo Roldan, Valdés (Alberto, 69’), Fran Leciñena (Juanjo, 69 ‘), Rosell (Ibáñez, 87’), Iñigo, Antonio and Robert.



Pitch: Unai; Villalba; Guti, Subias, Rotellar, Diego Puig (Jorge, 70 ‘), Oli, Juan, Parada, Veintemilla (Miguel, 70’) and Javier Dieste.

Goals: 0-1 (50 ‘): Rotellar. 1-1 (60 ‘): Dani Solbes.

Referee: Cruz Lafuente. He admonished Dani Solbes; Parada and Juan.

Incidents: Municipal.

Duel of heights that mediates the first and second classified of this Subgroup B, and that began with alternatives for both teams. Despite this, the goals were made to wait until the second half when Rotellar caught a ball and did not forgive Adri. With this target, Brea opened a seven-point gap with its closest pursuer, but at 60 ‘Dani Solbes put the equalizer that leaves the two in the same situation with which they began the clash.

Calamocha 2 – Sabiñánigo 1

Calamocha: Villanueva; Yeray (Ruano, 60 ‘), Méle, Rubí, Motero, Sancho, Dela (Rute, 46’), Sebastián (Gea, 82 ‘), Ayneto (Jorge Durán, 60’), Gassama (Puri, 46 ‘) and Jona .

Sabinanigo: Fran Navarro; Iván Toro (Zamora, 78 ‘), Gorgas (Ferruz, 10’), Toñín Echevarría, Alberto Villar, Muñoz, Grasa, Borja (Kenta, 71 ‘), Óscar Ortiz, Ángel Luis and Cabrero.

Goals: 0-1 (14 ‘): David Muñoz. 1-1 (40 ‘): Ayneto. 2-1 (77 ‘): Sancho.

Referee: Gherghiceanu Florin. Direct red to Ferruz (88 ‘) and Fran Navarro (92’).

Incidents: Pedro Sancho.

The ‘exile’ in Pedro Sancho zaragozano suited Calamocha on the scoreboard, although there was not much brilliance in the game. Of course, Sergio Lagunas’ men took advantage of two set pieces to overcome the initial goal of a Sabiñánigo who always showed his face but in the end left empty. A goal from a direct free kick from Ayneto and a precise header from Sancho left the points in the Teruel box.

Robres – Utebo (Sunday, January 17 at 3:45 p.m.)

Villanueva – Barbastro (Sunday, January 17 at 4:00 p.m.)



Sariñena – Borja (Sunday, January 17 at 6:30 p.m.)



Next round Group 17, Subgroup A

Deportivo Aragon – Tamarite

Fraga – Valdefierro

San Juan – Illueca

Atlético Monzón – Huesca B

Belchite 97 – Teruel

Binefar – Cariñena

Next round Group 17, Subgroup B

Barbastro – Almudévar

Borja – Villanueva

Brea – Sariñena

Utebo – Cuatre

Sabiñanigo – Robres

Calamocha – Épila