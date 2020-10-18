Matches and results of Group 17, Subgroup A

Valdefierro 3 – Tamarite 1

Valdefierro: Rosado, Borja Sofi, Marcos, Serrano, Molina, Roldan (Urquizo, 70 ‘), Roncea, Cardiel, Refusta (Lorente, 46’), Dani Garcia (Bernal, 46 ‘) and Javi Marín.

Tamarite: Salas, Cervera (Acosta, 73 ‘), Varilla, Espinosa (Casals, 39’), Raluy, Romero, Sales, Balue, Trota, Bernado (Vales, 59 ‘) and Albert Flo.

Referee: Alejandro Martínez Castillo. No reprimands.

Goals: 1-0 (11 ‘): Roncea. 2-0 (68 ‘): Roldan. 2-1 (88 ‘): Balue. 3-1 (89 ‘): Lorente.

Incidents: Match corresponding to the first day of Subgroup A of Group 17 of the Third Division, played at the CMF Valdefierro without an audience.

A posh victory for the team led by Yvon Serrano in the return of the official competition to the Campo Municipal de Valdefierro. Wide and comfortable victory for the locals who got ahead very early. The Tamarite could only cut distances when there was no physical time left in the minute hand and even so, the Valdefierro again put land in the middle on the scoreboard.

CD Belchite 97 – CD Cariñena (Today at 16:30)

CF Illueca – Zaragoza B (Today at 17:00)

Fraga – Huesca B (Today at 17:00)

Teruel – San Juan AD (Today at 17:00)

Binéfar – Atlético Monzón (Today at 17:00)

Matches and results of Group 17, Subgroup B

Industrial Quarter 2 – SD Borja 1

Villanueva CF – Almudévar (Today at 16:00)

Robres – CD Brea (Today at 16:00)

Calamocha CF – Ulebo (Today at 16:00)

Sariñena – Barbastro (Today at 16:30)

Épila – Sabiñanigo (Today at 16:30)

Next round of Group 17, Subgroup A

Fraga – CF Illueca

Zaragoza B – Valdefierro

San Juan AD – Huesca B

CD Belchite 97 – Binéfar

Tamarite – CD Cariñena

Atlético Monzón – Teruel

Next round of Group 17, Subgroup B

Almudévar – Épila

CD Brea – Industrial Quarter

Barbastro – Villanueva CF

SD Borja – Sariñena

Sabiñánigo – Calamocha CF

Utebo – Robres