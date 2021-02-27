Matches and results of Group 16, Subgroup A
Quotes CF 1 – Agoncillo 3
Quotation marks CF: Arroniz, Lavilla (Orduña, 73 ‘), Arza, Del Rio, Balda, Esquibel, Saiz (Jadraque, 61’), Landin, Oriol, Iván and Ayuso.
Agoncillo: Pastor, Movellan, Koldo (Del Pozo, 82 ‘), Ismael (Raposo, 82’), Urko (Andrés, 60 ‘), Ruben F, Ganzabal (Ruiz, 72’), Moises (Atienza, 82 ‘), Jon , Suarez and Manero.
Goals: 0-1 (65 ‘): Suarez. 0-2 (71 ‘): Andrés. 0-3 (81 ‘): Moises. 1-3 (88 ‘): Del Rio.
Referee: Muñoz Echevarria. He admonished Ayuso, Del Rio, Arza, Esquibel; Urko, Ismael. He sent off Iván (70 ‘) for a double warning.
Incidents: CF Mundial 82, no audience.
A goal from Del Rio made up a scoreboard that Moises closed, with ten minutes to go, after a great second half from the visitors. Perhaps a lot of punishment for a Comillas who tried and never lowered his arms.
Vianés – CD Anguiano (Sunday at 12: 00h)
Varea – Arnedo (Sunday at 12: 00h)
Alfaro – Berceo (Sunday at 4:30 p.m.)
La Calzada – SD Oyonesa (Sunday at 5:00 p.m.)
Matches and results of Group 16, Subgroup B
Tedeón – Calasancio (Sunday at 12: 00h)
Pradejón – Yagüe (Sunday at 4:30 p.m.)
Racing Rioja – River Ebro (Sunday at 4:30 p.m.)
Alberite – Casalarreina CF (Sunday at 4:45 p.m.)
Náxara – UD Logroñés B (Sunday at 5:00 p.m.)
Next round of Group 16, Subgroup A
Agoncillo – Vianés
CD Anguiano – Alfaro
Berceo – Varea
Arnedo – The Calzada
SD Oyonesa – Villegas
Next round of Group 16, Subgroup B
Calasancio – Alberite
Casalarreina CF – Pradejón
Yagüe – Racing Rioja
River Ebro – Náxara
UD Logroñés B – Calahorra B