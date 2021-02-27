Matches and results of Group 16, Subgroup A

Quotes CF 1 – Agoncillo 3

Quotation marks CF: Arroniz, Lavilla (Orduña, 73 ‘), Arza, Del Rio, Balda, Esquibel, Saiz (Jadraque, 61’), Landin, Oriol, Iván and Ayuso.

Agoncillo: Pastor, Movellan, Koldo (Del Pozo, 82 ‘), Ismael (Raposo, 82’), Urko (Andrés, 60 ‘), Ruben F, Ganzabal (Ruiz, 72’), Moises (Atienza, 82 ‘), Jon , Suarez and Manero.

Goals: 0-1 (65 ‘): Suarez. 0-2 (71 ‘): Andrés. 0-3 (81 ‘): Moises. 1-3 (88 ‘): Del Rio.

Referee: Muñoz Echevarria. He admonished Ayuso, Del Rio, Arza, Esquibel; Urko, Ismael. He sent off Iván (70 ‘) for a double warning.

Incidents: CF Mundial 82, no audience.

A goal from Del Rio made up a scoreboard that Moises closed, with ten minutes to go, after a great second half from the visitors. Perhaps a lot of punishment for a Comillas who tried and never lowered his arms.

Vianés – CD Anguiano (Sunday at 12: 00h)

Varea – Arnedo (Sunday at 12: 00h)

Alfaro – Berceo (Sunday at 4:30 p.m.)

La Calzada – SD Oyonesa (Sunday at 5:00 p.m.)

Matches and results of Group 16, Subgroup B

Tedeón – Calasancio (Sunday at 12: 00h)

Pradejón – Yagüe (Sunday at 4:30 p.m.)

Racing Rioja – River Ebro (Sunday at 4:30 p.m.)

Alberite – Casalarreina CF (Sunday at 4:45 p.m.)

Náxara – UD Logroñés B (Sunday at 5:00 p.m.)

Next round of Group 16, Subgroup A

Agoncillo – Vianés

CD Anguiano – Alfaro

Berceo – Varea

Arnedo – The Calzada

SD Oyonesa – Villegas

Next round of Group 16, Subgroup B

Calasancio – Alberite

Casalarreina CF – Pradejón

Yagüe – Racing Rioja

River Ebro – Náxara

UD Logroñés B – Calahorra B