Matches and results of Group 16, Subgroup A

CD Villegas – CD Agoncillo (Sunday at 12:00)

CD Varea – Club Atlético Vianés (Sunday at 12:00)

CD Arnedo – CD Berceo (Sunday at 17:00)

SD Oyonesa – CD Anguiano (Sunday at 17:00)

CDFC La Calzada – Comillas CF (Sunday at 17:00)

Matches and results of Group 16, Subgroup B

Racing Rioja 4 – Alberite 0

Racing Rioja: Heras, Miguel Rodríguez, Rubio (Adrián Rodríguez 66 ‘), Almagro, Tenorio (Arnaez 62’), Omar, Xabier, Manuel Calvo (Coelho 75 ‘), Mario García (Arnedillo, 75’), Adrien Goñi (Arana 75 ‘) , Sergio.



Alberite: Alfonso, Juan Pérez (Diego García 75 ‘), Alejandro, Castresana (Javier López 57’), Jadraque, Álvaro Saénz, Miguel González (Eneko 67 ‘), Javier Martínez (Mario Santos 57’), Zorzano, Soto, Gabriel (Ochoa 57 ‘).



Goals: 1-0 (29 ‘) Tenorio. 2-0 (50 ‘) Goñi. 3-0 (64 ‘) Goñi. 4-0 (73 ‘) Miguel Rodríguez.



Referee: Jorge Ruiz. Yellow cards to Miguel González, Castresana and Álvaro Saénz.



Incidents: 150 spectators at the Municipal El Salvador.



Racing Rioja shows its credentials by debuting with a win against Alberite. The newly promoted show their dynamite scoring four goals. Despite going to the break 1-0 with a goal from Tenorio, the locals did not slacken a single moment and soon the following goals fell. The fans, who were able to attend the stadium complying with all the protocols, enjoyed a great afternoon with the good feelings transmitted by their team.

CD Calahorra B – CP Calasancio (Sunday at 11:30)

UD Logroñés B – Casalarreina CF (Sunday at 12:00)

Club Atlético River Ebro – Yagüe CF (Sunday at 16:30)

Náxara CD – CD Tedeón (Sunday at 17:00)

Next round Group 16, Subgroup A

CD Anguiano – CD Arnedo

CD Agoncillo – SD Oyonesa

Comillas CF – CD Villegas

Club Atlético Vianés – CDFC La Calzada

CD Alfaro – CD Varea

Next round Group 16, Subgroup B

Casalarreina CF – Club Atlético River Ebro

CP Calasancio – UD Logroñés B

CD Tedeón – CD Calahorra B

CD Alberite – Náxara CD

CD Pradejón – Racing Rioja CF