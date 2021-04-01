Matches and results of Group 15, Subgroup A

Beti Kozkor KE 3 – CD Corellano 2

Beti Kozkor KE: Hodei, Iván, Celi, Ramos, Garralda, Dei (Xabi, 60 ‘), Ibai, Xala (Gaskue, 88’), Omar (Adri, 75 ‘), Beñat (Aimar, 88’) and Rome (Aitor, 60 ‘).

Corellano: Aingeru, Sancha (Arias, 45 ‘), Simón, Jaime, Úcar (Rafa, 75’), Fran (Zufía, 70 ‘), Ayensa (Javi, 45’), Pablo, Sergio, Isaac and Asier.

Goals: 1-0 (1 ‘): Omar. 1-1 (15 ‘): Isaac. 2-1 (20 ‘): Beñat. 2-2 (30 ‘): Isaac. 3-2 (70 ‘): Ramos.

Referee: Garcés. He admonished Barrachina, Xala; Sancha, Zufía and Jaime.

Incidents: Plazaola.

The locals came out convinced by the three points and certify their second place and they did. They went ahead in the first minute, Isaac responded soon with the tie, who would put the equalizer again after Beñat’s goal, but finally, Ramos would put the final advantage on the scoreboard, twenty minutes to go, to ensure his presence in the ascent phase.

UDC Txantrea 0 – Pamplona 0

UDC Txantrea: Aitor Navarro, Guembe, Iragui, Teres, Albes, Alastuey, Alcuaz, Ursua (Goñi, 68 ‘), Cemborain (Bacaicoa, 68’), Sola and Beunza (Astrain, 74 ‘).

Pamplona: Aldave, Gil, Nagore, Velaz, Amadoz, Algarra, Javi García (Goñi, 57 ‘), Eneko, Ocaña (Odei, 87’), Breñé and Bueno.

Referee: Markotegi Latorre. He admonished Alcuaz, Pablo López; Goñi.

Incidents: Txantrea.

A goalless draw is enough for Pamplona to still have the option of dreaming, while Txantrea will seek to avoid relegation. One point each after a highly contested match, with hardly any chances, where the defenses prevailed over the attacks.

River Ega 1 – Burladés 2

River Ega: March, Pablo, Losa, Alberto, Azona, Murugarren, Javier, Sarasa, Iriarte, Carlos and León.

Burladés: Beorlegui, Mahugo, Xabier, Carlos, Adrián, Fermín, Ilias, Markos, Peio, Bacaicoa and Arano.

Goals: 1-0 (8 ‘): Slab. 1-1 (31 ‘): Roncal. 2-1 (66 ‘): Ibáñez.

Referee: Iker Fernández. He admonished Fermín, Carlos; Javier, Murugarren, Rubio, Carlos and Sarasa. He sent off Gorka (86 ‘), Lorente (89’) and Arenaz (85 ‘) for a double warning.

Incidents: Andola.

Burladés works the miracle and, even with Losa’s initial goal that gave the locals an advantage, they came back at home thanks to the goals of Roncal and Ibañez, already in the second half. A triumph that, accompanied by other results, seals the permanence of the visitors

Beti Onak 2 – Egües Valley 4

Beti Onak: Miguel, Olleta, David, Mario, Óscar (Sabalza), Juan (Ceballos), Arsuaga (Torres), Iosu, Elizalde (Izura), Manero (Manu) and Tellería.

Valley from Egües: Larumbe, Vladimir (CÍa), Calvo (Ibiricu), Hasier, Ignacio, Morillas, César (Ayesa), Joel, Pedreño (Adrián), Casado and Mark (Guembe).

Goals: 1-0 (34 ‘): Oscar. 1-1 (68 ‘): Joel. 2-1 (76 ‘): Torres. 2-2 (82 ‘): Married. 2-3 (90 ‘): Joel. 2-4 (92 ‘): Ayesa.

Referee: Fernando Parra Górriz. No reprimands.

Incidents: Experts.

The visitors were able to equalize the local advantage up to two occasions, in the final ten minutes, with the goals of Joel and Ayesa, in the discount, to give the victory to the Egües Valley and to certify with surprise their presence in the promotion phase and leaves Beti Onak in the middle group to fight to avoid relegation.

Subiza 1 – Huarte 2

Upload: Ander Borda, Gárriz, Valencia, Dani García de Vicuña, Tabuenca (Mendoza, 69 ‘), Martín Fuentes (San Martín, 69’), Goñi (Urdániz, 60 ‘), Huarte, Soeiro (Aranguren, 81’), Ferro and Iturgaiz.

Itaroa Huarte: Iñigo Agramonte, Olóriz, Aranguren (Marro, 64 ‘), Larrainzar, Etxeberría, Alonso, De Ulibarri (Narváez, 81’), Martínez de Eulate, Jiménez (Galbete, 58 ‘), Moreno (Ollo, 81’) and Iturri (Elcano, 64 ‘).

Goals: 1-0 (14 ‘): Huarte. 1-1 (82 ‘): Narváez. 1-2 (90 ‘): Narváez.

Referee: Jose Javier Apesteguía Jiménez. He admonished Iturgaiz; Aranguren and Narváez.

Incidents: Sotoburu.

The visitors traced the initial goal of Subiza, to the quarter of an hour of play, thanks to a final stretch of scandal. Two goals, in less than ten minutes, from Narváez, thus materializing a personal double, give the victory ‘in extremi’ to Itaroa Huarte at home.

Matches and results of Group 15, Subgroup B

Cortes 2 – Peña Sport 2

Cuts: Casaus, Palacios, Guiral, Embid (Gadea, 77 ‘), Viela, Cabrejas, Joselu (Valles, 77’), Trincado (Axel, 77 ‘), Vergarachea (Salas, 56’), Sánchez (Pérez, 56 ‘) and Doiz.

Pain Sport: Mendioroz, Sádaba, Perujo, González, Ozcáriz, Fermín (Samuel, 81 ‘), Olcoz (Galdeano, 81’), Edu, Ilincheta (Cubillo, 45 ‘), Basasoro (Iván, 66’) and Alonso.

Goals: 0-1 (46 ‘): Fermín. 0-2 (61 ‘): Olcoz. 1-2 (67 ‘): Lashing. 2-2 (86 ‘): Rooms.

Referee: David Casabona. He admonished Joselu, Trincado, Palacios, Rafa, Bericat; Olcoz, Ozcáriz and Edu. He expelled Guiral and Iván for double warning.

Incidents: San Francisco Javier.

The leader draws in his visit to San Francisco Javier, after going ahead with two goals ahead, but a large half of the locals equalized the contest thanks to the goals of Trincado and Salas and the great collective game exhibited. A tie that serves to be present in the second phase.

Murchante 1 – Peña Azagresa 0

Murchante: Isarel, Iván Lahuerta, Álex, Sala (Calvo, 62 ‘), Fernando (Tomás, 84’), Ángel (Juan, 84 ‘), Dani (Mario, 10’), Carlos, Álvaro, César.

Pain Haughty: Álvaro, Miguel Ángel, Izco, Jesús, Pablo, Miguel, Héctor (Eduardo, 55 ‘), Ignacio (Juan, 73’), Dani, Jorge (Sergio, 60 ‘), Servera.

Goals: 1-0 (75 ‘): Álex.

Referee: Alejandro Morilla Turrión. He admonished Sala, Jarauta, Fernando; Jesus, Hector and Juan.

Incidents: San Roque.

Decisive meeting that the locals took by the minimum. A bit, with a quarter of an hour remaining, Álex gave the victory in a direct duel for the relegation phase. The victory of the locals leaves them sixth, with a presence in the permanence phase, and La Peña, seventh, with a ticket for the phase that they will have to play to avoid relegation.

Lourdes 1 – Bidezarra 0

Lourdes: Anuncibay, Borja, Matxi (Urzaiz, 81 ‘), Aníbal (Valentín, 81’), Adrian, Eneko, Jose Mari (Royo, 65 ‘), Damián, Juan (Sergio, 65’), Villafranca (Agudo), Juanma .

Bidezarra: Alegría, Lanz, Iracu, San Martín, Fernández (Cruz, 81 ‘), Mugueta, Echavarri, García, Grande (Baigüés, 71’), Mahugo and Sarasate.

Goals: 1-0 (94 ‘): Joy.

Referee: Endika Osta. He admonished Echavarri and Sarasate

Incidents: Santa Quiteria.

Lourdes get three decisive points for the next phase of the descent, thanks to a goal at the last minute by Alegría, already within added time, which left some visitors who hoped to get more out of their visit to Santa Quiteria without the possibility of reaction.

Atlético Cirbonero 4 – CD Baztán 0

At. Cirbonero: Jordan, Celihueta, Álvarez de Eulate, Martínez (Ayala, 46 ‘), Arriazu, León (Rodríguez, 78’), Maeztu (Belío, 78 ‘), Moreno (Marín, 66′), Cacho, Erviti and Domínguez (Navarro , fifty’).

Baztan: Garmendia, Merino (Aguirre, 60 ‘), Aguerrea, Igarabide (Luis Urrutia, 60’), Andoni Goñi, Álvaro, Iturriria (Martínez, 25 ‘), Azpiroz, Ariztia (Elorza, 60’), Astiz and Basse (Unai Goñi, 71 ‘).

Goals: 1-0 (7 ‘): Maeztu. 2-0 (43 ‘): Calihueta. 3-0 (60 ‘): Maeztu. 4-0 (70 ‘): Belío.

Referee: Alberto Sada Gil. No reprimands.

Incidents: San Juan.

Atletico Cirbonero win to qualify for the direct promotion phase. The locals came out determined and convinced that the three points were going to stay in San Juan and, already in the seventh minute, Maeztu opened the scoring, before Calihueta put land in between. Maeztu materialized his personal double and Belío closed the win that leaves Baztán in the fight for permanence.

CD Cantolagua 3 – Fontellas 1

Cantolagua: Arboniés, Luis Ongay (Izco, 82 ‘), Ibai, Julen Úriz, Ander Blanco, Dani Navarrete (Adrián Echeverri, 14’), Pablo Ayesa (Pablo Gil, 82 ‘), Miguel Galisteo (Julián García, 82’), Jon Pérez (Asier Sánchez, 66 ‘), Javier Ayesa and Jon Astigarraga.

Fontellas: Jotas, Julen Munárriz, Sergio González, Rubén Gil, Diego Oliver, January Lasheras, Carlos Osta, Iñigo Lahuerta, Asier García (Ander Alzaga, 62 ‘), David Mugueta and Javier San Juan.

Goals: 1-0 (20 ‘): Jon Pérez. 2-0 (65 ‘): Carlos Osta (pp). 2-1 (65 ‘): Mugueta. 3-1 (66 ‘): Pablo Gil.

Referee: Javier Fernández. He admonished Munárriz, Lasheras, Jotas, San Juan; Muffins.

Incidents: Sangüesa.

Insufficient victory for Cantolagua who, still comfortably beat Fontellas with goals from Jon Pérez, Carlos Osta’s own goal and Pablo Gil’s final goal, will have to play the phase from fourth to sixth classified because they did not depend on himself and the external results have not accompanied him.

The current one is the last day of the first phase. From now on, both subgroups are merged into three other different groups, playing only the games that face those that made up subgroup A with those of subgroup B, in a double round. The first three classifieds of each subgroup will compete in the group that will put into play two places for direct promotion to the RFEF Second Division. Those classified from fourth to sixth will play in the intermediate group, which will have as a prize two play-off places that will be added to those of the four teams that do not achieve direct promotion in the upper group. From the seventh to the last classified of the subgroups, they will form the group of teams that will fight for permanence in the RFEF Third Division.