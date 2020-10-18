Matches and results of Group 15, Subgroup A

CD Beti Onak 3 – UCD Burladés 1

CD. Beti Onak: Monreal, Óscar Pérez (Lasheras), Gastón, Adot, Olleta (Elizalde), Del Burgo, Echechiquia, Manuel Gómez (Koldo), Torres, Manero (Izura), Ceballos (Tellería).

UCD Burladés: Beorlegui, Dani Martínez (Mahugo), Roncal (Majo), Baquerano (Arano), Gorrintxo, Ilias, Imanol, Asier Gordo, Irisarri (Larrayoz), Munárriz, Sola.

Goals: 1-0 (5 ‘) Ceballos. 2-0 (12 ‘) Manero 3-0 (60’) Manuel Gómez. 3-1 (67 ‘) Gorrintxo.

Referee: Borja Arce.

Incidents: No public at the Peritos Stadium.

Beti Onak adds the first in Peritos after beating Burladés comfortably. In the twelfth minute of the match the locals were already in command by two goals after goals from Ceballos and Manero. Manu sentenced after a foul and later Johnny’s men got the honor with a goal from Gorrintxo inside the area.

UDC Txantrea 1 – CD Corellano 1

UDC Txantrea: Navarro, Serrano (Astrain 57 ‘), Teres, Gorka, Aser (Guembe 57’), Alcuaz, Julen Goñi (Beñat 57 ‘), Asier Goñi, Ursua, Cemborain (Sergio López 27’), Tristán (Iragui 24 ‘).

Corellano CD: Jesús, Pablo (Arias 72 ‘), Jaime García, Sainz, Sergio Sanz (Isaac 57’), Arellano, Aguado (Ayensa 77 ‘), Garbayo (Ucar 57’), Sancha, Liroz (Oyón 57 ‘), Monreal.

Goals: 1-0 (30 ‘) Serrano. 1-1 (84 ‘) Isaac.

Referee: Javier Fernández. Yellow cards to Cemborain, Sergio López, Beñat, Gorka, Ursua; Pablo, Aguado, Ayensa and Isaac.

Incidents: No public in the Municipal of Txantrea.

Tables between Txantrea and Corellano on the opening day of the season. The game was played behind closed doors. The locals went ahead after half an hour of play and after holding the scoreboard for many minutes, they gave in to the visitor’s push and Corellano managed to tie the match and rescue a point in the final stretch of the game after the goal of Isaac, who had entered In the second half.

AD San ​​Juan 0 – CDF Itaroa Huarte 0

AD San ​​Juan: Abadia, Foncillas (Mata), Goicoechea, Lacomba, Iriguíbel, Lezaun (Iribarren), Retegui, Arbeloa (Lalinde), Irigoyen, Mercero, Ezcurra (Dufur).

CDF Itaroa Huarte: Satrústegui, Olóriz, Sánchez, Lucas, Larrainzar, Aranguren (Jiménez), Unzue (Exteberría), Iturri (Elcano), Alonso, Marro (Barberena), Narváez (Galbete).

Referee: Pablo Allo. Yellow cards to Olóriz, Ezkurra, Aranguren and Lucas.

Incidents: No public at the San Juan Stadium.

Goalless match in San Juan between the locals and Itaroa Huarte. Both teams exchanged chances but without success or excessive danger. Not even the changes made by both coaches could change the dynamics of a match that was headed at all times to the 0-0 final.

CD River Ega – CD Pamplona (Sunday at 16:30)

CD Subiza Cendea de Galar – CD Valle de Egües (Sunday at 18:00)

Matches and results of Group 15, Subgroup B

CD Lourdes 0 – CD Ardoi 1

CD Lourdes: Basurto, Alegría (Del Castillo), Eneko, Lozano, Adrián, Villafranca (Carlos), Antón, Gorka, Damián (Aníbal), Agudo and Esteban (Valentín).

CD Ardoi: Julen, Álex, Xabier, Martínez, Albéniz, Blanco, Gorka, Soroa (González), Madariaga (Alonso), Arizcuren (Barriola) and Ekaitz.

Goals: 0-1 (75 ‘) Arizcuren.

Referee: Goiatz Makotegui. Yellow cards to Julen, Albéniz, Blanco, Gorka, Soroa and González.

Incidents: No public at the Santa Quiteria Stadium.

The Ardoi started strong taking the three points of Santa Quiteria after beating Lourdes by the minimum. When everything seemed doomed to a goalless draw, Arizcuren scored the winning goal with fifteen minutes to go. The locals could not or knew how to react, who were left without seeing the goal.

CD Fontellas 1 – CD Baztan 2

CD Fontellas: Echeverría, Diego Álava, Sáez (Asier García 78 ‘), Sergio González, Rubén Gil (Gabriel 78’), Ivelin, Oliver, Eneko, Bonilla, Mugueta, Lacalle (Othman 69 ‘).

CD Baztan: Garmendia, Aguirre, Goñi, Ibai, Iturriria, Astiz, Dendarieta, Ayerra, Imanol Azpiroz (Egurrola 60 ‘), Iñaki Azpiroz (Elorza 72’), Lizartza (Urrutia 80 ‘).

Goals: 0-1 (39 ‘) Lizartza. 0-2 (74 ‘) Lizartza. 1-2 (90 ‘) Eneko.

Referee: Igor Garcés. Yellow cards to Eneko, Ivelin, Sáez; Iturriria and Urrutia.

Incidents: No public in the Nuevo Secarales.

Lizartza’s double gives Baztán three points at Fontellas in a match dominated by the visitors. The local reaction came very late and they did not manage to score until the last minute of the game, with no time for more after Eneko’s goal. Baztán opens with three points in a complicated field, despite the fact that the absence of public reduces the influence of the local factor.

CD Cantolagua 2 – CD Cortes 0

CD Cantolagua: Arbonies, Ongay, Ibai, Dani (Gil 78 ‘), Arcelus (Jon 71’), Beñat, Izco, Galisteo (Asier Sánchez 71 ‘), Ayesa I (Ayesa II 78’), Asier and Asti.

CD Cortes: Raul, Alberto, Palacios, Rubén, Cabresas, Mikel, Guiral, Axel (Aritz 61 ‘), Trincado, José Luis and Salas.

Goals: 1-0 (50 ‘) Beñat. 2-0 (65 ‘) Ander.

Referee: Fernando Parra. Yellow cards to Asier, Ibai (2A, 90 ‘): José Luis.

Incidents: No public in the Sangüesa Stadium.

Cantolagua put one more march at the beginning of the second half and dynamited the game, ensuring that the three points remained in Sangüesa. Beñat inaugurated the luminous and Ander sentenced the party a while later, with the Cortes still “groggy” after receiving the first goal. The scoreboard did not move and the locals kept their goal to zero to start the season on the right foot.

CD Murchante – Peña Sport FC (Sunday at 16:30)

CA Cirbonero – FC Bidezarra (Sunday at 17:00)

Next round Group 15, Subgroup A

CD Valle de Egües – AD San ​​Juan

UCD Burlades – CD Subiza Cendea de Galar

CD Pamplona – CD Beti Onak

CD Corellano – CD River Ega

Beti Kozkor KE – UDC Txantrea

Next round Group 15, Subgroup B

CD Baztán – CD Cantolagua

FC Bidezarra – CD Fontellas

CD Ardoi – CA Cirbonero

Peña Azagresa – CD Lourdes

CD Cortes – CD Murchante