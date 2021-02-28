Matches and results of Group 14, Subgroup A

Plasencia 2 – Lobón 0

Plasencia: Sergio Moya; Borja Encada (Isma, 86 ‘), Cabezola, Juanals, Lolo, Sergio Noche, Pablo Bueno, Jojo, Aarón, Kofi (Coulibaly, 90’) and Pantoja (Genís, 76 ‘).

Lobon: Kouba; Uva (Cristian, 67 ‘), Andrey, Jaime (Jose Ángel, 78), Nene (Marco, 78’), Chín (Félix, 64 ‘), Chory, Balsera, Manu (Jorge, 67’), Navia and Pedro Juan .

Goals: 1-0 (43 ‘): Borja Encada. 2-0 (73 ‘): Sergio Noche.

Referee: Left Valley. He admonished Juanals, Pablo Bueno; Nene and Manu.

Incidents: The Vinosilla. 200 spectators.

The first half was marked by local dominance, as a result of which the goal ended in a beautiful personal play by Borja Encad where he left his defenders and beat the goalkeeper on the ground. At the resumption, the game was balanced with a Lobón who began to squeeze, although it was Plasencia who closed the game in the 72nd minute after a Borja corner kick that finished at the back of the net, at the far post, Sergio Night.

Montijo 5 – Aceuchal 1

Montijo: Sergio Tienza; Eric (Joel, 78 ‘), Julio, Jose Ángel (nico, 78’), Risco, Samu, Gideón, Martín, Fran, Miguel Ángel and Gattas (Adri, 61 ‘(Juan, 66’)).

Aceuchal: Juan Ortiz; Murillo, Manu (Macías, 46 ‘), Jorge, Rafa, Cristian (Joselu, 46’), Iván, Alberto (Pedro, 59 ‘), Josema (Pablo, 59’), Juan Germán (Aranda, 10 ‘) and Fran Rosales.

Goals: 1-0 (1 ‘): Manu, in own goal. 2-0 (35 ‘): Miguel Ángel. 3-0 (40 ‘): Gattas. 3-1 (72 ‘): Pedro. 4-1 (86 ‘): Juanma, from a penalty. 5-1 (93 ‘): Miguel Ángel.

Referee: Asensio Pérez. He admonished Alberto.

Incidents: Municipal of Montijo Emilio Macarro. 550 spectators.



He was beaten by the top of the Montijo that was liked in his fiefdom and that ended up giving Aceuchal a hand. The game was soon put in the face of the locals with Manu’s own goal. From there, the targets began to fall in a row and Montijo left the game on track in the first half with a 3-0 lead.

Valdivia – Chinato (Sunday, February 28 at 5:00 p.m.)

Coria 4 – Calamonte 1

Coria: Alex; Carlos, Aparicio, Pino (Deme, 62 ‘), Chema (Giraldez, 62’), Álvaro, Carlos, Alejandro (Lucas, 80 ‘), Iván Fernández (Antonio, 57’), Ismael and David López (Chencho, 80 ‘) )

Calamonte: John; Villegas, Diego (Aleixs, 34 ‘), Parra, Enrique (Fran, 66’), Pildo (Quique, 80 ‘), Troteiro, Isaac (Berna, 46’), Tarik, José Luis and Marco (Carrasco, 66 ‘) .

Goals: 0-1 (5 ‘): Tarik. 1-1 (9 ‘): Alejandro, from penalty 2-1 (49’): Alejandro, from penalty 3-1 (68 ‘): Giráldez. 4-1 (71 ‘): Giráldez.

Referee: Olivera Vazquez. He admonished Alejandro, Antonio; Jose Luis.

Incidents: The Island. 300 spectators.

Coria clearly thrashed Calamonte, although they had to turn around the initial goal of the visitor Tarik from eleven meters. Already in the second half, the celestial table was a roller and crushed its rival, being able to have scored another goal. Before the game, local player Chema received a commemorative shirt for his 150 goals with the Coria shirt.

Moralo – Campanario (Sunday, February 28 at 5:00 p.m.)

Matches and results of Group 14, Subgroup B

Cantos Fountains 1 – Arroyo 2

Song Fountain: Sergio Pinto; Nico, Alonso, Mario, Isaac; Juanky (Arturo, 62 ‘) Pancho, Joaquín Gustos (Jesús Toy, 62’), Jesús Maya (Míchel, 76 ‘), Samuel and Sylla.

Stream: Miguel López; Isaac, Ángel, Dani (Álvaro, 83 ‘), Ricardo Durán, Javi López (Moisés, 71’), David Gallego, Asier, Adri Calle (Bella, 77 ‘), Angelito and Edu.

Goals: 0-1 (16 ‘): Asier. 1-1 (44 ‘): Sylla, from a penalty. 1-2 (74 ‘): Angelito.

Referee: Expensive Mogio. He admonished Mario; Ricardo Durán and Ángel.

Incidents: Francisco de Zurbarán. 300 spectators.

In the final stretch, when the game entered a phase of not wanting to score, in minute 74 ‘there was a failure in the defensive zone where Edu assisted Angelito to make it 1-2. The last chance of the game came at 91 ‘after a pass from Míchel to Arturo, but his Vaseline licked the strain of the post, which could have been the draw that would have been the right thing to do in the light.

Diocesan – Trujillo (Sunday, February 28 at 12:30 p.m.)

Cacereño 3 – Azuaga 0

Cacereño: Barnabas; Rubén, Carlos (Ocaña, 62 ‘), Pablo Platero (Fassani, 81’), Capelo (Andújar, 81 ‘), Álex Caramelo (Segura, 70’), Sergio Bermudez, Jorge, Dani (Carrasco, 70 ‘), Marvin and Raúl.

Azuaga: Alvaro; Rubén (Rafa, 56 ‘), Jesús (Pineda, 48’), Machado, Torralbo (Emilio, 80 ‘), Andrés, Mario, Maldonado, Patri, Luis and Juancar (Borrego, 80’).

Goals: 1-0 (12 ‘): Capelo. 2-0 (41 ‘): Pablo Platero, from a penalty. 3-0 (78 ‘): Capelo.

Referee: Cascón Méndez. He admonished Carlos, Sergio Bermudez, Raúl; Machado and Patri.

Incidents: Principe Felipe de Cáceres Stadium. 200 spectators.



The Cacereño striker, Carlos Capelo, signed his first double with the Verdiblanca shirt and gave his team three points to remain at the top of the table. Julio Cobos’s players had one of the best offensive games this season and, in addition, they showed confidence under the sticks defended by Bernabé.

Valverdeño – Jerez (Sunday, February 28 at 5:00 p.m.)

Llerenense – Olivenza (Sunday, February 28 at 5:00 p.m.)

Next round Group 14, Subgroup A

Lobón – Bell Tower

Chinato – Plasencia

Calamonte – Valdivia

Aceuchal – Extremadura B

Montijo – Moralo

Next round Group 14, Subgroup B

Olivenza – Miajadas

Arroyo – Llerenense

Trujillo – Cantos Fountains

Azuaga – Diocesan

Jerez – Cacereño