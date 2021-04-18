Matches and results of Group 12, Subgroup A

In Subgroup A of Group 12 of the Third Division there are only 18 days of official competition due to the participation of 10 teams.

Matches and results of Group 12, Subgroup B

Messenger 1 – AU Güimar 0

Delivery courier: Kylian; Antonio Samuel, Omar, Óscar, David Díaz, Ale (Santi, 70 ‘), Edu Salles (Sebas, 87 ‘), Alonso (Ricardo, 87’), Fran Acosta, Raúl Alemán (Cacho, 64 ‘) and Eslava.

AU Güimar: Juanje; Miguel, Azael, Vitolo, Saúl (Chus, 64 ‘), Pedro, Semi (Stéfano, 64’), Néstor (Carlos Vicente, 85 ‘), Erik, Edu Niebla and Joel (Marcos, 80’).

Goal: 1-0 (20 ‘): Edu Salles.



Referee: Rodríguez Correa. He admonished Óscar, Alonso, David Díaz; Favarel, Rubén Hernández, Nata and Rubén Rosaquete.

Incidents: Silvestre Carrillo. 500 spectators.

The Messenger needed only one point to finish in the first position of the group and he did it by defeating AUGüímar with a lone goal from Edu Salles, near the middle of the first phase. The visiting team did not have much reaction capacity, which had to add to enter the second phase with as many points as possible, in order to fight for permanence. In the end there were no more variations on the scoreboard and those of Yurgen Hernández will now have to wait for their rivals, to face the second phase that entitles them to promotion.

Tenerife B – Atlético Victoria (04/25/2021)

Atlético Paso – Tenisca (25/4/2021)

Santa Úrsula – Atlético Tacoronte (4/25/2021)

Vera – Buzanada (25/4/2021)

Next Day Group 18

The current one is the last day of the first phase. From now on, both subgroups merge into three other different groups, playing only the matches that face those that made up subgroup A with those of subgroup B, in a double round. The first three classifieds of each subgroup will compete in the group that will put into play two places for direct promotion to the RFEF Second Division. Those classified from fourth to sixth will play in the intermediate group, which will have as a prize two play-off places that will be added to those of the four teams that do not achieve direct promotion in the upper group. From the seventh to the last classified of the subgroups, they will form the group of teams that will fight for permanence in the RFEF Third Division.