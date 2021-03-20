Matches and results of Group 11, Subgroup A

Genoa 0 – Constància 1

Genoa: Beak; Cabrero, Gaspar, Dani Pons, Bujan, Andrés Norte (Marín, 81 ‘), Femenias (Ortega, 81’), Roque, Vachiano (De la Fuente, 60 ‘), Kike Bernat (Molina, 54’) and Juárez.



Constancy: Sergio Sanz; Borrás, Buades, Enric (Chus Seco, 68 ‘), Campoy, Xavi Bauzà (Dani, 83’), Agus Giaquinto (Gálvez, 68 ‘), Nico, Grego (Roca, 91’), Joan Gayà and Saúl (Couple, 68 ‘).



Goal: 0-1 (45 ‘): Agus Giaquinto.



Referee: Rivas Piñeiro, Balearic. He admonished the local Picó and Roque; and the visitor Roque.

Incidents: It is Nou Garroveral. About 80 spectators.

A goal from Agus Giaquinto maintained Constancia’s streak, which has already accumulated no less than nine games without losing with seven consecutive victories. Against Genoa it was not easy although he knew how to get oil from his only goal.

Collarense 3 – Manacor 0

Collarense: Liñán; Custodio, Lluís, Juli (Sergi Garcés, 10 ‘), Fran García, Nájera (Javi González, 84’), Raúl Gómez, Oriola, Nacho (Garrido, 78 ‘), Donato (Dani Llabrés, 84’) and Pol Romero ( Santi, 78 ‘).



Manacor: Jaume Ferrer; Gallardo, Jaume Moyà (Pere, 76 ‘), Joan Marí (Galmés, 76’), Joan Roig (Tomeu, 46 ‘), Nico, Biel Gili, Codina, Gari, Sergio Mut (Blanco, 46’) and Álex Álvarez ( Jaime Mut, 46 ‘).

Goals: 3-0 (25 ‘): Pol Romero. 2-0 (45 ‘): Pol Romero. 3-0 (84 ‘): Lluís.



Referee: Pérez Galmés, Balearic. He admonished the locals Donato, Fran García, Raúl Gómez and Garrido; and visitors Jaime Mut, Tomeu, Jaume Moyà, Nico, Codina and Galmés.

Incidents: Can Caimari. About 100 spectators.

Superiority of Collarense in a party that did not have an excessive history. Two goals in the first half ended the aspirations of a Manacor that gave many facilities in defense. It is the eighth victory for the locals.

Ibiza Pitiusas Islands – Felanitx (Sunday March 21 at 12:00)

Ferriolense – Portmany (Sunday March 21 at 12-30)

Sóller – Andratx (Sunday March 21 at 17:00)

Matches and results of Group 11, Subgroup B

Platges de Calvià 5 – Llosetense 2

Platges de Calvià: Steven; Pajuelo (Miquel Jaume, 46 ‘), Sevilla, Marc, Gori (Lozano, 82’), Bardolet, Josemi (Riverón, 82 ‘), Marc Matas (Pacheco, 61’), Javi Ramos, Gurri (Blai, 61 ‘) and Valverde.



Llosetense: Tomeu Villarreal, Pere Amer, Vaz (Mateu, 86 ‘), Cristian, Pablo, Montori, Nacho, Zamora, Socías, Pau García (Fabri, 63’) and Toni Nicolau.



Goals: 0-1 (14 ‘): Montori. 1-1 (14 ‘): Borja. 2-1 (33 ‘): Marc, from a penalty. 3-2 (79 ‘): Josemi. 4-2 (92 ‘): Pacheco. 5-2 (94 ‘): Miquel Jaume.



Referee: Saiz Villares, Balearic. He admonished the locals; and to the visitors Pau García, Socáis (2A, 79) and Vaz. Red to coach Nico López (85 ‘).

Incidents: Magaluf. About 100 spectators.

‘Manita’ from Platges de Calvià. The champions of the subgroup showed total dominance during the match against a Llosetense who gave many facilities in defense. Despite this, it was the visitors who took the lead before the first quarter of an hour. Then came the awakening of the leader who took advantage of the fact that his rival ended up playing outnumbered.

Esporles 1 – Santanyí 4

Esporles: Bonet; Carbonell, Ballester (Jordi Pujol, 46 ‘), Durán, Arbbós, Sebas, Marc Tomás (Rafel, 64’), Vidal, Manu Cruz, Contreras (Pope, 64 ‘) and Iván Fragoso (Sintes, 25’) (Pere Mascaró , 84 ‘).



Santanyí: Miquel Amengual; Kane, Tomás Barroso, Sergi Vecina, Alberto Castell, Rubio (Adri Mercadal, 76 ‘), Álvaro Jiménez (Sorell, 46’), Munar (Manresa, 73 ‘), Javi Castedo (Víctor Gibert, 65’), Adri Nicoli ( Pepi, 73 ‘) and Sergio Herreros.



Goals: 0-1 (52 ‘): Blond. 0-2 (63 ‘): Javi Castedo. 0-3 (67 ‘): Víctor Gilabert. 0-4 (78 ‘): Manresa. 1-4 (86 ‘): Pere Mascaró.

Referee: Balle Reus, Balearic. He admonished the locals Ballester, Arbós and Sintes; and the visitor Álvaro Jiménez.

Incidents: They are Quint. About 100 spectators.

Santanyí was the just winner in Son Quint, but had to wait for the second half to finish the game. After a goalless first half, the scenery changed completely in the second. Visiting captain Rubio opened the scoring. Without time to react, Esporles conceded the second. The locals collapsed and it was two more goals that sentenced the confrontation.

Binissalem 0 – Alcúdia 1

Binissalem: Matías; Murillo, Mondejar (Romero, 46 ​​’), Samu (Moyà, 70′), Del Castillo, Forteza (Dalmedo, 55 ‘), Manu, Fantelli, Miguel López, Luca (Vila, 55’) and Pau Oliver (Pep, 70 ‘).



Alcúdia: Rubén Rodríguez; Vicenç, Cristian, Perelló, Mairata (Marcos, 83 ‘), Cabezas, Pep, Castro, Moha (Mario, 70’), Toni Palou (Fran Pons, 88 ‘) and Hidalgo.



Goal: 0-1 (47 ‘): Perelló.



Referee: Mascaró Cardona, from the Balearic Islands. He admonished the local Fantelli; and to the visitors Hidalgo, Perelló, Cabezas, Mairata and Castro.

Incidents: Miquel Pons. About 90 spectators.

The Binissalem does not raise its head, when adding the fourth day without winning. Although this time he did not deserve so much punishment against an Alcúdia who made his weight in gold worth the goal he got in the first bars of the second half. It is the second consecutive victory for the visiting team.

Formentera – San Rafael (Sunday March 21 at 12:30)

Santa Catalina Atlético – Mallorca B (Postponed due to Covid-19 cases in the local team)

Next round Group 11, Subgroup A

Andratx – Ferriolense

Portmany – Collarense

Manacor – Genoa

Constància – Ibiza Pitiusas Islands

Felanitx – Cardassar

Next round Group 11, Subgroup B

San Rafael – Santa Catalina Athletic

Mallorca B – Esporles

Santanyí – Binissalem

Alcúdia – Platges de Calvià

Llosetense – PE Sant Jordi