Matches and results of Group 11, Subgroup A

Constància 4 – Sóller 0

Constancy: Riutort; Mateu, Buades, Marcos Arriaza (Toni Torres, 75 ‘) (Domi, 86’), Campoy, Pareja (Éric, 64 ‘), Xavi Bauzà, Nico, Gayà, Gálvez (Sergi, 86’) and Saú (Chus Seco, 64 ‘).



Sóller: Pau; Bestard, Soler (Marcos, 75 ‘), Esteve, Exposito (César, 69′), Latorre (Nacho, 46 ​​’), Kike, Huertas 8Rafik, 72′), Moyà, Maldo and Joan Carles (Aitor, 69 ‘).



Goals: 1-0 (2 ‘): Pair. 2-0 (34 ‘): Marcos Arriaza. 3-0 (87 ‘): Eric. 4-0 (90 ‘): Bestard, own goal.



Referee: Muntaner Ruiz, Balearic. He admonished the visitors Joan Carles, Moyà, César and Aitor.



Incidents: Nou Camp d’Inca. No audience.



Fourth consecutive victory for the locals, who had it quite easy against a very weak Sóller. Pareja totally changed the game with his early goal. And Marcos Arriaza expanded the account before the break. In the second half, the visitors showed no signs of overcoming and conceded two more goals.

Felanitx 5 – Ferriolense 1

Felanitx: Angel Mingo; Aitor, Josseff, Carlos, Riad (Sorell, 79 ‘), Julià (Toni Beas, 79’), Rodri, Moha (Jesús, 73 ‘), Assaner, Cifre and Sarmiento (Xavi Bordoy, 59’).

Ferriolense: Meza; Osorio (Seck, 46 ‘), Suasi, Pedro Sánchez, Benabad (Roldán, 78’), Salva Rojas, Segura, Castell, Lucas (Álex Pons, 46 ‘), Marc Munar (Gomera, 46’) and Álex Fernández (Mosquera , 76 ‘).

Goals: 1-0 (12 ‘): Rodri. 2-0 (41 ‘): Julià, from a penalty. 3-0 (48 ‘): Rodri. 4-0 (78 ‘): Julià. 4-1 (89 ‘): Álex Pons, from a penalty. 5-1 (91 ‘): Sorell.



Referee: Martínez Campillos, Balearic. He admonished the locals Said, Julià and Carlos; and to the visitors Lucas, Álex Fernández, Castell and Roldán.



Incidents: It is Torrentó. No audience.

Absolute superiority of Felanitx that added its fourth victory this season and ended its losing streak of results. The locals had enough with the first half to put the victory on track. After the break, Rodrí and Julià ended up finishing off Ferriolense.

Manacor 2 – Andratx 2

Manacor: Aaron; Tomás, Gari, Joan Mari, Codina, Sastre (Jandro, 20 ‘), Joan Roig (Jaume Mut, 79’), Biel Gili (Sancho, 79 ‘), Nico, Moyà (Mauri, 88’) and Sergi.



Andratx: Vicenç; Carlos Sánchez, Óscar Navarro (Markuss, 74 ‘), Colo, Gaspar, Ernesto, Gerrd, Jame, Miquel Llabrés (Miquel Bauzà, 74’), Diego (Flaqué, 62 ‘) and Vinicius (Rafa, 81’).

Goals: 0-1 (32 ‘): Vinicius. 1-1 (41 ‘)): Nico. 1-2 (67 ‘): Adri Flaqué. 2-2 (69 ‘): Nico.

Referee: Moll Alabarces, Balearic Islands. He admonished the local Tomás; and to the visitors Ernesto, Diego and Vinicius.

Incidents: Na Capellera. No audience.

A double by Nico prevented the defeat of Manacor at Na Capellera. The locals were always in tow on the scoreboard against Andratx who took the lead twice and failed to finish the job. The current leader showed signs of weakness.

Ibiza Pitiusas Islands – Genoa (Sunday February 28 at 12:00)

Cardassar – Collarense (Sunday, February 28 at 5:00 p.m.)

Matches and results of Group 11, Subgroup B

Santanyí 1 – San Rafael 0

Santanyí: Amengual; Kane, Vecina, Bicho, Rubio (Hugo Martín, 67 ‘), Manresa, Munar, Castedo (Mercadal, 84’), Nicolí, Marc Matas and Herreros.



San Rafael: Joke; Toni (Marcos, 58 ‘), Karim (Walter, 70’), Durán, Jordi (Samu, 58 ‘), Zurdo, Solano (Iosifidis, 67’), Xuan, Mateo, Mario and Esteban.



Goal: 1-0 (55 ‘): Castedo.

Referee: Gómez Gómez, Balearic. He admonished the locals Herreros and Rubio; and to the visitors Toni, Orozco and Durán.

Incidents: Municipal. No audience.

He decided on a goal from Castedo in the second half in an even match with chances for both teams. However, the award went to the local team, since they stepped on the rival area more times.

PE Sant Jordi 5 – Esporles 0

PE Sant Jordi: Adrian; Pancho, Josep (Casco, 76 ‘), Carella, Walter, Rubén (David Ferrer, 76’), Cobos (Llop, 71 ‘), Sandro, Roger (Mourelo, 66’), Carlos (Pacheta, 71 ‘) and Rosillo .

Esporles: Bonet; Ballester, Durán, Mascaró, Arbós (Marc Tomás, 33 ‘), Carbonell, Jordi Pujol (Fragoso, 63’), Vidal, Contreras (Papa, 81 ‘), Sintes (Pau, 63’) and Crespi.

Goals: 1-0 (48 ‘): Carlos. 2-0 (65 ‘): Cobos. 3-0 (68 ‘): Walter. 4-0 (80 ‘): Pancho. 5-0 (81 ‘): Pacheta.

Referee: Pujol Salar, Balearic Islands. He admonished visitors Arbos, Bonet and and Ballester. Red to Bonet (31 ‘).



Incidents: Kiko Serra. No audience.



The PE Sant Jordi signed a ‘little hand’ showing that he was far superior to an Esporles who gave many facilities in defense. The first part was even at times, but with a greater presence in the rival area of ​​PE Sant Jordi. After the break, everything changed. The PE Sant Jordi was more effective in attack and in little more than twenty minutes sentenced the confrontation. The second part was again a local monologue with two more goals.

Llosantense – Santa Catalina Atlético (Sunday, February 28 at 11:30)

Platges de Calvià – Binissalem (Sunday February 28 at 12:30)

Alcúdia – Formentera (Sunday, February 28 at 1:00 p.m.)

Next round Group 11, Subgroup A

Andratx – Portmany

Sóller – Manacor

Ferriolense – Constància

Collarense – Felanitx

Genoa – Cardassar

Next round Group 11, Subgroup B

Santa Catalina Atlético – Alcúdia

Esporles – Llosetense

Binissalem – PE Sant Jordi

San Rafael – Mallorca B

Formentera – Santanyí