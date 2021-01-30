Matches and results of Group 11, Subgroup A

Andratx 3 – Cardassar 0

Andratx: Vicente Sabater De, Pere J Porcel (Contreras, 46 ‘), Gerardo Bonet (Francisco, 71’), Adrián Nicolás Flaque, Miquel Llabrés (James, 58 ‘), Vinicius Amorim, Gaspar Alemany, Bernardo Alomar, Oscar Navarro, Carlos Sánchez and Rafael Gutiérrez (Diego, 58 ‘).

Cardassar: Ángel Pedro, Gabriel A Roig (Calvo, 78 ‘), Pau Soler, Sergi Febrer, Jaume Alzamora, Jaume Fernández, Adrián Hernández, Juan A Riera (Ramis, 46’), Joan Sanso (Tauler, 46 ‘), Guillermo Martí (Rosselló, 78 ‘) and Abel Julve (Alessandro, 78’).

Goals: 1-0 (15 ‘): Nicolás. 2-0 (32 ‘): Rafael. 3-0 (66 ‘): James.

Referee: Ferretjans Arrom. He admonished Adrian Nicolas, Gerardo Bonet, Bernardo Alomar and Gaspar Alemany.

Incidents: Sa Plana, without an audience.

Andratx comfortable victory at home, in a match where the visitors barely knew how to react. With the partial and the three points, Andratx maintains the leadership for another week.

Ferriolense 1 – CD Genoa 0

Ferriolense: Oscar Eduardo Meza, Juan D Osorio, Juan A Suasi, Antonio Cortes, Juan M Benabad (Pedro Sánchez, 90 ‘), Salvador Rojas (Pons, 63’), Alejandro Pons, Miguel A Segura, Carlos Castell, Daniel Rafael Gomera and Miguel A Bosch.

CD Genoa: Alejandro Pico, Miguel Llabrés, Alfredo Bujan (Palmer, 86 ‘), Guillem Femenias, Sergio Roque, Josep A Vachiano (Bernat, 59’), Francisco J Nieto, Antonio Gary (De La Fuente, 86 ‘), Aldo Diaz, Julia Ortega (Cabrero, 83 ‘) and Xavier Damia (Fuster, 59’).

Goal: 1-0 (90 ‘): Pons.

Referee: Manuel Martínez Campillos. He admonished Juan D Osorio, Carlos Castell, Daniel Rafael, Juan M Benabad, Víctor M Polo, Miguel A Segura, Javier Pons, Héctor Pons, Miguel A Segura; Francisco J Nieto and Aldo Diaz.

Incidents: They are Ferriol, without an audience.

Ferriolense’s local victory after a long journey without getting the three points and the victory. A solitary goal from Pons in the last gasp of the game gives three points to a needy Ferriolense against the bottom of the group.

Portmany – Felanitx (Sunday 31, 9:00 p.m.)

Sóller – Ibiza-Pitiusas (Sunday 31, 12:30 pm)

Manacor – Constància (Sunday 31, 4:00 p.m.)

Matches and results of Group 11, Subgroup B

CF Santa Catalina 1 – Binisalem 1

CF Santa Katherine: Ricardo Ariel Sánchez, Carlos Javier Hermelo (Triay, 73 ‘), Leonardo German, Miquel Alorda, Luciano Héctor, Juan Manuel Bravo, Bobby Eguasa, Oscar A Vizcaino (Gelabert, 59’), Víctor González (Vidal, 67 ‘), Bartolomé Bauza (Osayande, 73 ‘) and Raúl Villalonga.

Binissalem: Boison Wynney, Juan C Murillo, Samuel Fernández, Antonio Del, Francesc Moya (Valles, 77 ‘), Ricard G Vila (Dalmedo, 84’), Limamou Sow (Manuel, 84 ‘), Juan J Romero (Agustín, 67’) ), Josep Bennasar, Miguel Lopez and Pau Oliver.

Goals: 0-1 (36 ‘): Sow 1-1 (75’): Luciano.

Referee: José Estévez Fernández Admonished Carlos Javier, Daniel Vaquer; Juan J Romero and Josep Bennasar.

Incidents: They are Flo, without an audience.

A disputed and even match in Son Flo ends with a draw on the scoreboard with goals from Sow and Luciano. A draw with goals where the defenses were imposed on the attacks to distribute the points.

Santanyí 2 – Alcudia 0

Santanyí: Marc Rey, Sergi Vecina, Josep I Hernández, Juan Martin (Gibert, 85 ‘), Jaime Manresa, Jaume Munar (Hugo, 85’), Guillermo Romaguera, Javier Castedo (Mercadal, 89 ‘), Adrià Nicoli, Sergio Herreros ( Álvaro Jiménez, 89 ‘) and Joan Sorell.

Alcudia: Nicolás Fernández, Vicenç Juan, Cesar Ruiz, Cristian Sánchez (Molina, 84 ‘), Mario Sánchez (Ballesteros, 63’), Sergio Perello, Alejandro Cabezas, Josep Payeras, Rubén Castro, Francisco Hidalgo and Antoni Palou (Mairata, 63 ‘ ).

Goals: 1-0 (20 ‘): Javier Castedo. 2-0 (82 ‘): Juan Martin.

Referee: Federico Javier Saiz Villares. He admonished Vicenç Juan, Josep Payeras, Cesar Ruiz, Rubén Castro, Alejandro Cabezas and Antoni Palou.

Incidents: Santanyí, without an audience.

Santanyí does not fail at home and prevails over Alcudia with a goal from Juan Martín, with five minutes remaining, which closed and gave tranquility to a game that was put in the face very soon with Castedo’s goal at the beginning of the meeting.

Sant Rafael – PE Sant Jordi (Suspended for several cases of COVID-19)

Mallorca B – Llosetense (Sunday 31, 12: 00h)

Formentera – Platges de Calvià (Sunday 31st, 12:30 pm)

Next round of Group 11, Subgroup A

Constància – Portmany

Felanitx – Andratx

CD Genoa – Collerense

Ibiza-Pitiusas – Ferriolense

Cardassar – Sóller

Next round of Group 11, Subgroup B

Binisalem – CE Esporles

PE Sant Jordi – Formentera

Alcudia – Mallorca B

Platges de Calvià – CF Santa Catalina

Llosetense – Sant Rafael