Matches and results of Group 11, Subgroup A

Collarense 1 – Sóller 2

Collarense: Adrian Vich; Ballester, Fran Coll, (Biel, 62 ‘) Juli, Rober (Cardeño, 55’), Santi Sastre (Custodio, 72 ‘), Raúl, Adri Garrido (Cedros, 72’), Nacho, Pol Romero and Dani (Nieto, 62 ‘).



Soller: Pau Segui; Blanc, Petri, Bestard, Marcos, Varón, Montesinos, Huertas, Nacho (Charles, 87 ‘), Álex (Córdoba, 66’) and Joan Carles (Agus, 51 ‘).



Goals: 0-1 (3 ′): Adrián Vich (pp). 0-2 (44 ‘): Marcos. 1-2 (91 ‘): Ballester.



Referee: Morey García (Balearic). Yellow cards to the local Fran Coll; and visitors Joan Carles, Agus, Pau Segui and Huertas.



Incidents: Municipal Can Caimari. No audience.



Good game for Sóller who knew how to translate his chances into goals. The visitors were 0-2 before the break in a great first half. After the break, the Collarense offered a very different image although they did not manage to beat Pau Seguí until the stoppage time, without having the option to achieve a better result.

Genoa 1 – Andratx 2

Genoa: Ramos; Martorell (Cabrero, 87 ‘), Dani Pons, Llabres, Bujan, Femenias (Martín, 54’), Ruiz, Aldo (North, 87 ‘), Ortega (Nico, 67’), Tomas (Vachiano, 67 ‘) and Marc Juárez.



Andratx: Sabater; Porcel, Contreras (Bernat, 54 ‘), Bonet, Miki, Amorín 8Diego Martínez, 82’), Alemany, Ernesto (Lorente, 64 ‘), Navarro, Alomar and Guille.



Goals: 0-1 (19 ‘): Guille. 1-1 (25 ‘): Marc Juárez. 1-2 (91 ‘): Diego Martínez.



Referee: Vega Martín (Balearic) Yellow cards to the locals Pico and Aparicio (e); and to the visitors Contreras and Porcel. Red to Llabres (54 ‘).



Incidents: It’s Nou Garroveral. No audience.



Felanitx – Constància (Sunday at 11:30)

Ibiza Pitiusas Islands – Portmany (Sunday at 12:00)

Cardassar – Manacor (Sunday at 17:00)

Matches and results of Group 11, Subgroup B

Sant Jordi 1 – Santanyí 0



Sant Jordi: Moha; Alexis, Cobos, De la Villa, Guti, Carella (Diego Ruiz, 82 ‘), Älex, Garrido (Ren, 80’), Llop (Ferrer, 91 ‘), Mario and Sergi Grimau.



Santanyí: Amengual; Barroso, Vecina, Hernández (Adri, 68 ‘), Castell, Martín (Álvaro, 80’), Pou (Matas, 68 ‘), Munar, Guille (Gibert, 89’), Javi Castedo (Mercadal, 80 ‘) and Joan Sorell.



Goal: 1-0 (88 ‘): Diego Ruiz.



Referee: Balle Reus (Balearic Islands) Yellow cards to the locals Guti, Cobos (2A, 65 ‘); and to the visitors Hernández, and Amengual. Red to Barroso (73 ‘).



Incidents: Kiko Serra. Without Public.



A goal from Diego Ruiz was enough for Sant Jordi’s victory in his fiefdom and in front of his audience. The locals had to work hard against a combative Santanyí who had his chances throughout the game. However, Diego Ruiz’s departure to the field in the final stretch of the match was decisive.

Platges de Calvià 1 – Mallorca B 0

Platges de Calvià: Barceló; Pons, Pajuelo, Sevilla (Borja, 68 ‘), Bueno (Gurri, 86’), Orell, Grego 8 (Fernández, 76 ‘), Samu (Lozano, 68’), Bardolet, Bigas and Javi Ramos.



Mallorca B: Leo; Jaime, Bravo, Fran, Óscar, Coll (Cristian, 81 ‘), Adri, Albin (Martín, 67’), Diabate, Romero (Enric, 58 ‘) and Alberto 8Roberto, 58’).



Goal: 1-0 (75 ‘): Borja.



Referee: Saiz Villares (Balearic) Yellow cards to the local Bigas, Sevilla and Lozano; and visitors Jaime (2A, 68 ‘), Fran and Roberto.



Incidents: Magaluf. No audience.



Great victory for Platges de Calvià against a rival called to fight for promotion. It was a confrontation with chances for both teams, although in the end the one with more punch took the three points. It was Borja who changed the course of the game. His departure to the field was decisive for the local triumph.

Binissalem 0 – San Rafael 0

Binissalem: Boison; Murillo (Mondéjar, 83 ‘), Samuel, Del Castillo (Vallés, 60’), Dalmedo, Forteza (Sow, 83 ‘), Romero, Fantelli, Bennasar, Miguel and Sergi Oliver (Pau Oliver, 58’).



San Rafael: Chanza; Alberto, Ndao, Archi, Revi (Serra, 85 ‘), Solano, Cuevas (Armada, 85’), De las Heras, Jiménez, Orozco and Samuel.



Referee: Pérez Galmes (Balearic) Yellow cards to the local Murillo; and the visitor Samuel.



Incidents: Miguel Pons. No audience.



One point for each team and thank you. None deserved more despite the fact that Binissalem put more offensive desire. The visitors barricaded themselves in defense and it was a real impenetrable wall for the local team.

Llosetense – Alcúdia (Sunday at 11:30)

Esporles – Formentera (Sunday at 12:30)

Next round Group 11, Subgroup A

Manacor – Felanitx

Portmany – Cardassar

Andratx – Ibiza Pitiusas Islands

Sóller – Genoa

Ferriolense – Collarense

Next round Group 11, Subgroup B

Santanyí – Llosetense

Mallorca B – Sant Jordi

San Rafael – Paltges de Calvià

Fiormentera – Binissalem

Santa Catalina – Esporles