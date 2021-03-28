Matches and results of Group 10, Subgroup A

Subgroup B of Group X has fewer teams than Subgroup A, so its calendar ends with matchday 18.

Matches and results of Group 10, Subgroup B

Castilleja – Coria

Cordoba B – Utrera

Sevilla C – Gerena

City of Lucena – Puente Genil

San Roque de Lepe – Pozoblanco

Next round Group 10, Subgroup B

Utrera – Castilleja

Pozoblanco – Córdoba B

Gerena – San Roque de Lepe

Genil Bridge – Seville C

La Palma – City of Lucena