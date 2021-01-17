Group 10, Subgroup A matches and results

Lebrijana – Rota (01/31/21)

Arcos – Xerez Deportivo (01/31/21)

Ceuta – Los Barrios (01/31/21)

Xerez – Atlético Antoniano (01/31/21)

Conil – Cabecense (01/31/21)

Matches and results of Group 10, Subgroup B

Seville C 1 – City of Lucena 0

Seville C: Falcon; Miguel Jiménez, Pavón, Otero, Bernal (Duran, 88 ‘); Jaime López, Moreno, Hassaine; Manzorro (Diego Rodríguez, 76 ‘), Senra and Guzmán.

City of Lucena: Lazarus; Marcos Luís, Molina (Borrego, 71 ‘), Álvaro Pérez, Antonio Pérez (Mario Ruiz, 46’); Delgado, Ignacio Fernández (Rosa, 58 ‘), Morillo; José Adrián, Conejero and Pierce (Roldán, 77 ‘).

Goal: 1-0 (37 ‘): Jaime López.

Referee: Bazán Muñoz. Yellow card for Senra, Manzorro, Bernal, Falcón, Miguel Jiménez, Marco Antonio, Duran; Conejero, Antonio Pérez, Pierce, Molina and José Adrián.

Incidents: José Ramón Cisneros Sports City. No audience.

Sevilla C beat Ciudad de Lucena by the minimum thanks to a goal from Jaime Lóepz in the final stretch of the first half. Dimas Carrasco’s team had several obvious scoring chances but it was not successful. The lack of effectiveness and the success of the locals left a bittersweet marker for the Celestes.

Castilleja 0 – Pozoblanco 1

Castilleja: Adrian; Martín, Delgado, Solís (Pedro Jiménez, 88 ‘), Escalante; Varona (Borja, 66 ‘), Wojcik (Pulet, 66’), Ibañez; Morillo, Pavón and Cascajo (Gázquez, 57 ‘).

Pozoblanco: From the source; Cancelo, Ángel García, Manosalva (Fraiz, 59 ‘), Alcaide (Morillo, 71’); Morales, León (Iván Delgado, 71 ‘), Armengol; Rubén Sánchez, Triviño (Medina, 89 ‘) and Martín.

Goal: 0-1 (84 ‘): Iván Delgado.

Referee: Roldán Gómez. Yellow card to Morillo; Cancello and Triviño.

Incidents: Municipal Stadium Antonio Almendro.

The Pozoalbense team managed to take the three points against Castilleja thanks to a goal in the final stretch of the match by Adrián Delgado who took advantage of a loose ball in the area to overtake his team in his debut with Pozoblanco’s elastic.

Córdoba – Gerena (Sunday at 3:45 pm)

San Roque de Lepe – Puente Genil (Postponed)

Match suspended by Covid-19 in the local team.

Coria – La Palma (Postponed)

Match suspended by Covid-19 in the visiting team.

Next round Group 10, Subgroup A

Cabecense – Lebrijana

Rota – Arcos

Xerez Deportivo – Ceuta

Los Barrios – Xerez

Atlético Antoniano – Conil

Next round Group 10, Subgroup B

La Palma – Seville C

City of Lucena – San Roque de Lepe

Genil Bridge – Córdoba

Gerena – Castilleja

Utrera – Coria