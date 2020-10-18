Group 10, Subgroup A matches and results

Conil 1- Ceuta 1

Conil: Fran Sánchez; Paul (Luque, 49 ‘), Ureba, Manzano, Ponce; Mejías, Cuenca, Lebrón; Luque (Tejero, 82 ‘), Gómez (Ramírez, 79’) and Vega.

Ceuta: Isi Jareño; Núñez, Pozo, González, Kaiouch (Borja, 63 ‘); Hinojosa, Espinar, Pablo García; Misffut, León and Melo (Reina, 60 ‘).

Goals: 1-0 (28 ‘): Ureba. 1-1 (74 ‘): Espinar (pti.).

Referee: Cruz Navarro (Andalusian school). Yellow cards to Ponce, Luque, Cantó (2A, 71 ‘), Gómez, Vega, Tejero; Melo, Espinar.

Incidents: Antonio Pérez Ureba Municipal Field. 200 spectators.

The Conileño team came out to bite from minute one, forcing Isi Jareño to spread his arms before the internships of the local forward, until in the 30th minute of the game, Conil scored in the auction of a corner kick to go ahead momentarily. After passing through the changing rooms, the clash was resumed with a slightly more offensive Ceuta in search of the goal that came from a penalty in his favor that Espinar was in charge of transforming to put the tables in the light.

Cabecense – Xérez

Los Barrios – Lebrijana (Sunday 18:00)

Atlético Antoniano – Arcos (Sunday 18:00)

Xérez Deportivo – Rota (Sunday 19:00)

Matches and results of Group 10, Subgroup B

Gerena – Cordoba

La Palma – Coria

Puente Genil – San Roque de Lepe (Sunday 17:30)

Lucena City – Seville C (Sunday 6:00 pm)

Pozoblanco – Castilleja (Sunday 18:00)

Next round Group 10, Subgroup A

Xérez – Conil

Rota – Cabecense

Arcos – Los Barrios

Lebrijana – Xérez Deportivo

Ceuta – Atlético Antoniano

Next round Group 10, Subgroup B

Seville C – La Palma

San Roque de Lepe – City of Lucena

Coria – Utrera

Gerena – Puente Genil

Castilleja – Cordoba