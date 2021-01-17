Matches and results of Group 1, Subgroup A

Polvorín CF 2 – Club Racing Villalbés 0

CF magazine: Julen, Asier, Dani Vidal, Jesús, Morais, Manu Núñez (Alejandro, 71 ‘), Antón Escobar, Carlos (Jesús, 82’), Antón Quindimil, Christian (David, 86 ‘) and Iago.

Club Racing Villalbés: Javi Pita, Diego López, David Buyo, David Vérez (Aitor García, 66 ‘), Diego Muiña, Jose Varela, Alberto, Fernando (Jose Castro, 73’), Francisco (Bruno, 73 ‘), Dani Pedrosa and Ángel (Rares , 29 ‘).

Goals: 1-0 (48 ‘) Christian. 2-0 (56 ‘) Christian.

Referee: Rodrigo García Gómez, Galician school. He sent off Diego Muiña (2A, 70 ‘). He admonished Carlos, Antón Escobar, Marcos; Diego López, Jose Castro.

A new triumph for the Polvorín, which is forgetting what it is to lose. Those of A Cheda had to suffer to overcome one of the coconuts in the category, a Villalbés who did not shrink in search of the three points. The first quarter of an hour of the second half was decisive in which the Powder magazine put fifth and caught his rival off guard to leave the clash practically closed.

CSD Arzúa 2 – CD As Pontes 0

CSD Arzúa: Raúl, Dani Blanco, Alejandro, Jorge, Marcos (Santi Taboada, 76 ‘), Brais, Pedro Delgado, Iker Hurtado, Adrián (Iván García, 57’), Borja (Manu Casal, 76 ‘) and Alberto (Álvaro, 46’ ).

CD As Pontes: Francisco (David Martínez, 59 ‘), Alejandro, Dani Pájaro, Edu García, Gonzalo, Artai (Quique, 68’), Borja, Alejandro Del Río (Alberto, 59 ‘), Iñaki and Edgar (David García, 59’).

Goals: 1-0 (59 ‘) Borja. 2-0 (75 ‘) Iván García.

Referee: Javier Figueiredo Comesana, Galician school. He sent off the visitor Alejandro López (74 ‘). He admonished Iván García; Edu Garcia.

Arzúa won again after three consecutive defeats. His victim was As Pontes, who still did not cut a bad streak that is already beginning to condemn him at the table. The locals enjoyed more presence in the rival field, especially in the second half, when the chances and, ultimately, the goals arrived.

Silva SD 2 – Bergantiños FC 1

Silva SD: Damián (Adrián Ríos, 26 ‘), Jacobo, Jose Souto, Joao Paulo, Rubén (Geri, 80’), Manu Orosa, David González (Brais, 68 ‘), Antonio, Fabio and Jorge Callón.

Bergantiños FC: Brais, Diego Vela, Iago, Pablo (Martín García, 78 ‘), Jorge Cano, Carlos López, Marcos Remeseiro, Yelco (Miguel Duque, 46’), Diego Uzal, Marcos Rodríguez and Martín Lamelas (Abel, 46 ‘).

Goals: 1-0 (3 ‘) Joao Paulo. 1-1 (24 ‘) Marcos Remeseiro. 2-1 (69 ‘) Joao Paulo.

Referee: Rubén Extremadura Hernández, Galician school. He sent off Diego Uzal (2A, 40 ‘). He admonished Rubén, Fabio, Jacobo, Jose Souto, Adrián Ríos; Pablo, Abel.

Speaking of streaks, another was broken at the Grela. Bergantiños received the first goal too early and it was difficult for them to go in tow and row against the current. Accustomed to going ahead, Carballo’s team managed to put the tables before half an hour, but they ended up choking the game despite being relatively superior to their rival.

UD Somozas 5 – Student Group 1

UD Somozas: Marcos Souto, Cabarcos, Diego Garrido, Luis Rodríguez (Manu Barbeito, 75 ‘), Jose Míguez, Luis Nuño (Iago, 67’), Alberto Novoa, Bruno Bellas (Carlos, 45 ‘), Marcos Álvarez (David Rojo, 67’) ), Jose and Pablo Rey (Dani Bellas, 75 ‘).

Student Grouping: Cristopher, Manu Bugallo (Jose Moreira, 21 ‘), Anxo (Óscar Fidalgo, 73’), Manu Rodríguez, Rubén, Francisco, Bruno, Jesús Martínez, Jacobo (Diego, 62 ‘), Antón (Sebastián, 62’) and Jorge Salgado.

Goals: 1-0 (6 ‘) Pablo Rey. 2-0 (17 ‘) Luis Nuño. 2-1 (19 ‘) Jesús Martínez. 3-1 (52 ‘) Marcos Álvarez. 4-1 (60 ‘) Marcos Álvarez. 5-1 (69 ‘) Pablo Rey.

Referee: Bruno Méndez Castro, Galician school. He sent off visiting Francisco (2A, 44 ‘). He admonished Pablo Rey, Iago; Ruben.

Somozas returns to the leadership after the defeat of Bergan. Those of Manuel Candocia easily beat the Student Group, which does not come out of the last position of the table. To the bottom they condemned the beginnings of both parts, in which he conceded four of the five goals to remain practically without possibilities of adding.

UD Paiosaco – RC Deportivo Fabril (Postponed due to a positive covid in the local team)

Viveiro CF – SD Fisterra (Postponed due to a positive covid in the visiting team)

Group 1, Subgroup B matches and results

Alondras CF – CD Barco

CD Estradense – CD Pontellas

UD Atios – Club Rapido Bouzas

CD Choco – CD Ribadumia

Ourense CF – CD Arenteiro (Postponed due to a positive covid in the local team)

Arosa SC – UD Ourense (Postponed due to a positive covid in the visiting team)

Next round Group 1, Subgroup A

CD As Pontes – Club Racing Villalbés

Bergantiños FC – CSD Arzúa

RC Deportivo Fabril – SD Silva

Student Association – UD Paiosaco

SD Fisterra – UD Somozas

Viveiro CF – Polvorín FC

Next round Group 1, Subgroup B

CD Barco – UD Ourense

CD Pontellas – Alondras CF

Club Rapido Bouzas – CD Estradense

CD Ribadumia – UD Atios

CD Arenteiro – CD Choco

Ourense CF – Arosa SC