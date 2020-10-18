Matches and results of Group 1, Subgroup A

Silva SD 0 – CD As Pontes 0

Silva SD: Damian, Lema (David, 83 ‘), Xusto, Fiuza, Kata, Rafa Kun (Jonathan, 51’), Parafita (Jacobo, 83 ‘), Antonio, Pancho Cotos (Ernesto, 61’), Fabio, Callón.

CD As Pontes: Paco, Borja, Dani, Moya, Berto, Magia (Adrián, 78 ‘), Álex, Vilela (Quique, 58’), Pardo, Mitogo, Del Río (Iñaki, 58 ‘).

Referee: Óscar Martínez Santos. Yellow cards to Cotos, Kata, Jacobo; Dani, Magic, Adrián.



Incidents: Match corresponding to the first day of Subgroup A of Group 1 of the Third Division, played in Grela 1 without an audience.

Even match between two teams that needed to start the season well. Result glasses – as happened in the only game that faced them last year – that tastes better to visitors than to locals after suffering a great deal throughout 19/20.

Polvorín FC – SD Fisterra (Postponed)

CSD Arzúa – Racing Club Villalbés

UD Paiosaco – Bergantiños CF

Viveiro CF – Student Association

UD Somozas – RC Deportivo Fabril

Group 1, Subgroup B matches and results

CD Choco – Club Rapido Bouzas

Ourense CF – CD Ribadumia

UD Atios – CD Pontellas

Alondras CF – UD Ourense

CD Estradense – CD Barco

Arosa SC – CD Arenteiro

Next round of Group 1, Subgroup A

Racing Club Villalbés – Polvorín FC

CD As Pontes – CSD Arzúa

Bergantiños CF – Silva SD

RC Deportivo Fabril – UD Paiosaco

Student Association – UD Somozas

SD Fisterra – Viveiro CF

Next round of Group 1, Subgroup B

UD Ourense – CD Barco

Alondras CF – CD Pontellas

CD Estradense – Club Rapido Bouzas

UD Atios – CD Ribadumia

CD Choco – CD Arenteiro

Arosa SC – Ourense CF