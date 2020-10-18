Matches and results of Group 1, Subgroup A
Silva SD 0 – CD As Pontes 0
Silva SD: Damian, Lema (David, 83 ‘), Xusto, Fiuza, Kata, Rafa Kun (Jonathan, 51’), Parafita (Jacobo, 83 ‘), Antonio, Pancho Cotos (Ernesto, 61’), Fabio, Callón.
CD As Pontes: Paco, Borja, Dani, Moya, Berto, Magia (Adrián, 78 ‘), Álex, Vilela (Quique, 58’), Pardo, Mitogo, Del Río (Iñaki, 58 ‘).
Referee: Óscar Martínez Santos. Yellow cards to Cotos, Kata, Jacobo; Dani, Magic, Adrián.
Incidents: Match corresponding to the first day of Subgroup A of Group 1 of the Third Division, played in Grela 1 without an audience.
Even match between two teams that needed to start the season well. Result glasses – as happened in the only game that faced them last year – that tastes better to visitors than to locals after suffering a great deal throughout 19/20.
Polvorín FC – SD Fisterra (Postponed)
CSD Arzúa – Racing Club Villalbés
UD Paiosaco – Bergantiños CF
Viveiro CF – Student Association
UD Somozas – RC Deportivo Fabril
Group 1, Subgroup B matches and results
CD Choco – Club Rapido Bouzas
Ourense CF – CD Ribadumia
UD Atios – CD Pontellas
Alondras CF – UD Ourense
CD Estradense – CD Barco
Arosa SC – CD Arenteiro
Next round of Group 1, Subgroup A
Racing Club Villalbés – Polvorín FC
CD As Pontes – CSD Arzúa
Bergantiños CF – Silva SD
RC Deportivo Fabril – UD Paiosaco
Student Association – UD Somozas
SD Fisterra – Viveiro CF
Next round of Group 1, Subgroup B
UD Ourense – CD Barco
Alondras CF – CD Pontellas
CD Estradense – Club Rapido Bouzas
UD Atios – CD Ribadumia
CD Choco – CD Arenteiro
Arosa SC – Ourense CF
