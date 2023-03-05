Fatal accident this evening in the small town of Pietracamela, in Teramo, on provincial road 43, where a Jeep Renegade went off the road and rolled into the escarpment. The victims are uncle and nephew, aged 48 and 28. They lived in Crognaleto (Teramo), in the hamlet of Poggio Umbricchio. “As soon as I heard the news – the mayor of Crognaleto, Orlando Persia told Adnkronos – I went to the place. The car was completely crumpled. A fact that destroys me and the entire community: the loss of two young lives is always a difficult moment for the territory”. Recovered in the bush by the Fire Brigade and the Alpine Rescue, two women, companions of the victims: seriously injured, were transported to the hospital in Teramo.