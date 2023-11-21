Teramo, 49-year-old son arrested on charges of voluntary homicide

A terrible murder it happened last night, a 49 year old man he killed the 83 year old father to stab wounds for reasons that are defined by the investigators futile. The rescuers rushed to the hospital following the screams in vain they couldn’t do anything to save the life of former station master Mario Di Rocco, who was slashed to death by his son. The elder is died in the night to the Teramo hospital due to the injuries sustained, which were immediately judged to be too serious. The clinical picture worsened over the hoursuntil his death. The son was arrested for voluntary homicide.

The investigators, coordinated by the Public Prosecutor of the Teramo Prosecutor’s Office, are reconstructing what happened on Monday evening and the reasons that would have triggered the dispute. The stabbing, which later proved fatal for the 83-year-old, occurred in via Crispi, in a house attached to the railway station in the center of Teramo. To carry out the crime, his son Francesco, according to initial information, he would have used a kitchen knife striking with several blows in various parts of the body. The Norm carabinieri and the Investigative Unit of the Teramo Provincial Command are at work at the scene of the murder.

