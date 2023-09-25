A 40-year-old prisoner of Albanian origin, with a long sentence to serve for crimes related to drug trafficking, escaped at dawn, at 4.30 am this morning, from the Teramo prison. The man cut the bars of the cell window and lowered himself down, leaving no trace. This was announced by Gennarino De Fazio, leader of the Uilpa Penitentiary Police union. The suspicion is that he enlisted the help of a drone to deliver useful tools to escape. “At the moment the recordings of all the cameras in the penitentiary are being examined to try to understand the exact dynamics of the escape”, reports Gino Ciampa of FP Cgil Penitentiary Police for Abruzzo.

“If the version that sees the use of a drone for tonight’s escape were confirmed – said Mirko Manna, national member of the FP Cgil Penitentiary Police – we would once again find ourselves faced with clear proof of the technological delay with which the police penitentiary is forced to work to ensure the safety of prisons. The devastating mix of staff shortages and failure to adapt technologies is creating an unequal comparison between those who have committed crimes and the Penitentiary Police who have the task of ensuring the expiation of the most serious sentences in prisons. The delay – concluded Manna – is not only technological, but also due to attention on the part of the Government which continues to advertise improvements citing the purchase of truncheons, shields and anti-cut gloves for the Penitentiary Police, while weapons, drugs and tools for escapes arrive with drones.”