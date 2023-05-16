Teramo, the child is autistic and the priest excludes him from the ceremony

A discrimination born from the accidental fall of a candle. So a 10 year old autistic boy was excluded from the ceremony collective of the first communion by order of the priest, don Antonio Iosueof the Church of the Assumption in Silvi, in the province of Teramo. The child “is restlesscan disturb the others during the ceremony and therefore will make his first communion in a separate room and not together with his companions”: this is how the parish priest justified himself during the general rehearsals before the official rite.

“Perhaps my son showed impatience out of tiredness and we were unable to keep him still. The parish priest then expressed his opposition to have my son make his first communion together with the others, saying that it would be possible to do it separately. At that point I didn’t know how to reply and I went away dumbfounded”, to explain the story to The messenger is the mother of the child, who has been invited to the Eucharist in one separate chapel to the Most Holy Saviour, five kilometers away from the initial one, alone, without friends. And yet, says the father, “I warned the parish priest about my son’s problems in mid-October. We were also willing to send the support teacher“.

However, the story has a happy ending. In the other church, the child was immediately welcomed by another parish priest, Don Gaston Mugnoz Meritello, who in a few hours organized the ceremony and even the party in a restaurant in Pescara. With much happiness, but also a pinch of bitterness: “Proposing a separate ceremony, on another day than Sunday, was a discrimination“, declared the priest.

Meanwhile, the apologies. First from Don Antonio, then from bishop of Teramo and AtriLorenzo Leuzzi. From the telephone conversation with the parents, the idea of ​​inviting the child in was born Vatican. So, next June 17th the protagonist of this unfortunate story will land in the Paul VI room welcomed by Dad.

