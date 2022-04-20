A few years ago it was unthinkable to talk about the MMO landscape without mentioning TERA Online. The Korean MMORPG was presented to the public with an incredible artistic style, as well as a new combat system, attracting the attention of fans of the genre. As of 2013, it went free and gained popularity.

A lot has happened since then, but the team behind the game held out and kept releasing a series of updates. After the patches, the regional servers gradually closed, keeping only the European one open thanks to the publisher Gameforge. Now, however, news has arrived that fans will not like.

“Unfortunately we bring bad news: the developers of TERA, Bluehole, have decided to stop working on TERA. As the latest editor of TERA, we are very sorry that we have to respect Bluehole’s decision and have to close the game. All TERA servers will be closed at 10am on June 30, 2022“, says the statement released by the company.

The Adventure Ends

Unfortunately, we come bearing bad news: TERA’s developers, have decided to cease work on TERA. As the last remaining publisher, it is with a heavy heart that we must respect Bluehole’s decision, and will also have to shut down the game.https://t.co/LFaJU1fhDk pic.twitter.com/HwjPO1s9le – TERA (@TERAonline) April 20, 2022



Before the server closes there will be a series of events for fans: it has not been said what they are but they will try to make the last few months fun and enjoyable.

