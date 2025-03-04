Marc-André Ter Stegen has been one of the protagonists of FC Barcelona that has passed through the Mobile World Congress. He arrived smiling and walking well. It shows that a few weeks ago that the grass of the sports city immersed in its recovery. “I am fine,” he told who approached him to ask him about his recovery of the complete rotation of the right -wing tendon of the right knee he suffered on September 22 at the Ceramics Stadium.

Theoretically, the first diagnoses pointed out that the German goalkeeper could not return this course. However, everything advances faster than expected. And Ter Stegen said Tuesday that he works with the aim of reappearing this season.

“We’ll see, I’m working on it to return this course. I am fine, ”he responded to the media that attended the second day of Sports Tomorrow Congress, a Congress on Technological Innovation in Sports promoted by Barça Innovation Hub (BIHUB) within the framework of the Mobile World Congress. In his conference, the goalkeeper has assured that he has improved a lot in his recovery process of the last two weeks. And that technology has been helpful to analyze that recovery.

On the performance of the Flick team, the cautious goalkeeper has dodged the questions about whether it is possible for Barça to win the Copa del Rey, the League and the Champions League this course. “You have to go step by step. First you have to work to win in Lisbon tomorrow, ”he said in reference to the first leg of the round of 16 of the maximum continental competition that the Barca team will play on Tuesday at the Da Luz stadium against Benfica. He has opined that Barça is “in a good moment” and predicted “a great game” in the Portuguese capital.

The future of Szczesny

To correct the casualty of the captain, Barcelona signed the Polish goalkeeper Wojciech Szczesny who, with 34 years, has strengthened as a starting goalkeeper and in the offices do not rule out their continuity for next year. Szczesny has not yet decided. But he is happy in Barcelona, ​​which he landed in January from Marbella when he had already chosen to retire. At the moment, he already adds 13 consecutive games defending the Blaugrana goal. The balance is 11 victories, two draws and seven goals to zero.