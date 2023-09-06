—Dad, I want to travel by train.

-OK. We do. One of these days we will both go to Barcelona by train.

The conversation between a 3 and a half-year-old boy and his father would not attract anyone’s attention on the streets of Castelldefels if those who kept it were not Ben and Marc ter Stegen (Mönchengladbach, Germany, 31 years old), FC goalkeeper Barcelona. “I cannot and do not want to limit it. If he wants to live that experience, perfect. I will be there to accompany you. You have to break the bubble. You can’t stay there forever,” reflects the father.

Do you often think about breaking the soccer bubble? I think it’s important to do it. The life I had as a child is different from the one my son has. I traveled by bus, by train. And if I want to be a good example for my son, I have to try for him to have as normal a life as possible, if there is such a thing as normality.

Do player environments prefer them isolated? Each representative has their way of working and choosing a good one is difficult. The right people are not the ones who agree with you. It is the one that makes you think, the one that makes you see other points of view. When that happens is when you start having important and interesting conversations with the people around you. In short, what makes you grow. I think I’ve been lucky. But also my mother, my grandfather and my stepfather were very careful when I was little and I had to choose the right agent. He was 15 years old. He couldn’t make such a decision. Today I hear stories from representatives that are amazing. They manipulate. And families are not prepared for all this. Nobody is and nobody teaches you how to handle it.

Is “all this” fame and money? I speak generally. It is also important to know what is happening in the world. Why do the things that happen happen? You don’t have to know. But when I left school I was not ready. I was already in the quarry [equipo local] Borussia Monchengladbach and charged a significant amount for a youngster of that age [18 años, en 2010] . She lived with my parents, she had no expenses. Leaving home was important. I matured fast. I learned to pay my bills, to look for, for example, different insurances.

Ter Stegen, portrayed exclusively for ICON. Raul Ruz

Do you pay your bills? I do it. I have people who advise me on very important things, but I think that everyone has to manage these kinds of things. Can I ask someone to do it for me? Yes. But that’s not reality. You can get away from reality, from the everyday things of life. If you let other people do everything for you, what will happen when I retire? There will no longer be people for everything.

Ter Stegen parks his truck a few meters from the Café de Finca in Castelldefels. He is dressed in black and carries in his hand a pack of Moelk Company oat milk; another of his business bets. He walks into the specialty coffee shop and greets each of the people who work in the store. He is kind, but keeps his distance; cute, but not funny. “When I arrived in Barcelona I liked coffee. I suppose that like everyone else, I took it in capsules”, says the Barcelona goalkeeper.

Everything changed when he moved to the central Eixample neighborhood. While his wife Dani was studying architecture, Marc found a hobby. “At first, I was interested in the brands of the machines. Later I began to visit different places and asked why they did it in this way or another, what grinder they used… And I haven’t stopped anymore ”, he comments while preparing a coffee. He takes his time, weighs the grains before placing them in the coffee pot and when adding the milk he does it patiently until he leaves a heart drawn. “It is not only that I like to prepare them, it also relaxes me. Every morning I start with the coffee maker, my wife prepares breakfast. Rest in the routines ”, explains the German. The goalkeeper’s taste for coffees today has become a business. He recently invested in Café de Finca. A new investment in Barcelona, ​​in addition to those he had already made with the start up Kleta, dedicated to the monthly subscription of bicycles for personal use in the Catalan capital and in Valencia.

The hands of Ter Stegen, FC Barcelona goalkeeper since 2014. Raul Ruz

Is Gerard Piqué the example to follow for the footballer entrepreneur? Gerard is not afraid of being wrong. He calculates the consequences, of course, but the risk doesn’t make him think differently. He surely has people who help him and in whom he trusts. But no matter how much you have everything analyzed, there is always a risk.

The footballer is prepared to be the best on the field, but not in business. We have not studied anything and we have no experience either. So what you have to do is prepare. I have started reading books. And it is very beautiful, it is also useful, but what makes the difference is the practice. Meet people, talk about the project. Many times you are guided by sensations. The product can be very good, but if you don’t do it with the right people, you’re going to fail. The first thing I do is discuss it with the people who advise me and then with the lawyers. Most of the time they are things I have never seen before. It can go wrong, yes; but the experience will stay with me.

Do you envision your future away from football? Whatever I am going to do in the future, whether or not it is linked to the world of football, it will always help me to understand human relations. That’s why I find all this very interesting. I see what people are like, how they work, what types of personalities work well working together, what types don’t. Football takes a long time from my life. There is a time when I need to do other things.

Last season Ter Stegen met Ter Stegen again. In reality, he met with the best version of his career. After Barcelona went two years without lifting a title, Xavi Hernández led the Barça team to win the League and the Spanish Super Cup. Nothing would have been possible without Ter Stegen, who won the first Zamora Award in his life, after keeping a clean sheet 26 times and conceding only 18 goals.

Ter Stegen wears a STATE OF NOISE bomber jacket, AMI PARIS t-shirt and GIVENCHY sweatshirt. Raul Ruz

What changed? Each part has its importance, in oneself, but also in the team. In many games we finished with very good feelings, feelings that we had not had the previous year. Above all, we had this feeling that it was very difficult to surpass ourselves and for us to fit in. It is important to keep a clean sheet. When you play for Barça and you know they won’t score you, you’re calm. We are always going to score a goal. We also knew how to suffer, as Atlético did for many years. Without comparing, the balance was much better.

And on a personal level?? I really did the same old thing. We have worked in the same way with Dela [José Ramón de la Fuente, entrenador de porteros del Barcelona]. We analyze the matches in the same way and we prepare the same. There are moments in a player’s career that are good, others not so good. The important thing is that the average upward race.

Were you worried about not being among the best goalkeepers in the world?? It depends a lot on the Champions League. If your team goes far, you are always among the top three or five in the world. That is the new reality. You cannot fall in the Champions League round of 16 and be among the top three. It’s what people feel. It doesn’t matter if it’s true or not. There are goalkeepers like Oblak, for example, who did not reach the Champions League semifinals and still had a spectacular season.

How do you understand leadership? You have to be there in hard times. In good times, everyone can step up. It’s natural. But it is to be in the hard times you have to have gone through bad experiences. You can trust the players who have gone through delicate moments. You cannot expect Gavi or Pedri, who are very good footballers but have only been in the first team for a short time, to lead the team at a difficult time. In five years, it will be something else. We will talk about footballers with another pasta. Look at the case of Frenkie. He has already been through more difficult times. And they are the ones we need to take a step forward.

Ter Stegen poses exclusively for ICON at the Café de Finca in Castelldefels, his latest investment. The clothes are from the footballer. Raul Ruz

Did you learn more from the 2-8 against Bayern than from the 3-1 against Juve?? Both were important. Bayern’s was very painful, very important to grow as a person. The moment is so hard that you have to go out and take a step forward. If you don’t, you’re not made for a team like Barça. And we had players who have done just that: grown in that situation.

And from Berlin? I’ll give an example. The Spanish Super Cup was super important for us. Above all, for young people. So they can experience the feeling of winning a final with a lot of pressure. They have already experienced that situation, they already know how they have to prepare.

Can you enjoy defending? Of course it can. You have to learn to enjoy defending. If people think it’s not our style, they’re wrong. It is not reality. Soccer is defending and attacking. And all as a team. Understanding that importance was seen in the field. That interests me a lot, living the game together. The importance of the collective

Is it a very German thing? In Germany we have good footballers, very good ones; but people pay more attention to the collective. It’s true, it’s very German. We don’t want anyone to leave the formation. Winning as a team has a lot of value.

