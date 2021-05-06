Marc-André Ter Stegen, Barcelona goalkeeper since 2104, gave an interview to the German media Sport-1 in which he surrendered to his captain. “Messi is the maximum. It would be a great loss for Barça if he leaves, but only he can decide if he goes or stays,” he explained, claiming the right to decide from the Argentine. He also praised Laporta: “The new president and his vice (Rafa Yuste) are Barça fans and they transmit it. When they appeared before us, they radiated enormous energy. He made a fiery speech and said:” Guys, we can do it!” The way he spoke to us completely captivated me. I even get goosebumps talking about it now. Because when you think of a president, you usually have a person in your head who will not leave. Laporta is the opposite. It is very accessible and gives off incredible energy.

At the interview, Ter Stegen also talks about Haaland, about who also believes that he should have the freedom to choose his future, although he does not consider that he has to make the leap to a great one to continue evolving: “Why shouldn’t he continue at Dortmund? It wouldn’t be a step backwards for him. If it goes, the team I go to will have an amazing striker for the next ten years. It would make any team better. “

German also speaks of the club’s financial problems: “The club has a huge debt. But we try to keep these problems out of the locker room. Our job is to play football. We get paid for that. And to be completely honest: I’m glad I’m not working as a manager and having to take care of it. of this important task. But we are all aware of the duty we have with the club and the people. It affected me in my contract, but I think I found a solution with the club for this stretch of football without spectators in the pandemic.

Ter Stegen also talks about the Super League and from the incidents last weekend at Old Trafford: “I understand people’s upset, but there doesn’t have to be a field invasion. I haven’t been too busy with it. I didn’t know anything about it beforehand and was surprised I never thought that this (of the Super League) could experience it as a player “. On whether they expect reactions from UEFA, he said: I don’t know what kind of power certain people have. I can only say again: The plans for the Super League surprised me at the time. I only found out about this from the media and then I did research on the internet and read newspapers. Anyone can express their opinion. Saying yes to everything is too light, I think. Things must be reflected. “