In the last game, Barça’s starting goalkeeper, Marc-André ter Stegen, enjoyed a relaxed match without the pressure of having to ensure the team’s victory. The league leaders overcame the bottom-ranked team with a massive victory, allowing Ter Stegen to finish the match without conceding a goal, thus keeping a clean sheet for the 20th time this season. This number is a pace that could lead to the record for the best clean sheet season in Europe in the last twenty years. In addition, he is on his way to obtain the Zamora award, which is awarded to the goalkeeper with the fewest goals conceded in the League. So far, he has only collected nine balls from inside his goal.
Francisco Liaño, Deportivo’s goalkeeper, set the record in the 1993-94 season, when he only conceded 18 goals, thus achieving the best coefficient (0.47) in a season in the League. In the 2015-16 season, the Slovenian goalkeeper Jan Oblak equaled Liaño’s mark by conceding only 18 goals in the season. However, Oblak played every game. Ter Stegen has an impressive coefficient of 0.33 this season.
Since his arrival at the Barça team in 2014, Ter Stegen has managed to keep a clean sheet in a total of 150 games. So far in this League, they have managed to keep a clean sheet in games against teams like Rayo, Valladolid, Sevilla (twice), Cádiz (twice), Mallorca, Celta, Villarreal (twice), Athletic (twice), Valencia (twice), Almería, Atlético de Madrid, Getafe, Girona and Elche (twice). In total, he has managed to keep a clean sheet in 20 games, equaling the figure that Francisco Liaño achieved in the 1993-94 season when he played for Depor.
CONTINUE READING: The 15 best forwards in the world today, ranked
#Ter #Stegen #closer #pulverizing #goals #conceded #record
Leave a Reply