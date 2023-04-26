FC Barcelona’s German goalkeeper, Marc-André Ter Stegen, is on his way to breaking several records this season. Barça have only conceded nine goals in the first 30 games of La Liga, which is close to the records of Porto 1991-92 and Chelsea 2004-05, who conceded 10 goals in the same number of games with Vitor Baia and Petr Cech under sticks, respectively. However, Barça have a chance to surpass both records, since they would only need to concede less than six goals in the next eight games to surpass Chelsea and Porto.
In addition, if Ter Stegen and his teammates are able to maintain this streak, they could also surpass the Spanish records of Arsenio Iglesias’ Deportivo 1993-94 and Diego Simeone and Jan Oblak’s Atlético de Madrid 2015-16, who conceded 18 and 18 goals respectively in a full season. With only nine goals conceded so far, Barça have the chance to break both records.
Another record that could be in danger is that of Paco Liaño, the 1993-94 Deportivo goalkeeper, who kept a clean sheet 26 times in a full season. Currently, Ter Stegen has kept a clean sheet in 23 La Liga games this season, so he could still surpass this record with seven games to go.
Ter Stegen has also been a key piece in Barça’s defense at home this season. The team have conceded just two goals in their first 15 home games, which equals the record of Córdoba (1964-65) and Pontevedra (1968-69). Ter Stegen has shown to be an exceptional goalkeeper this season and has been fundamental in Barça’s defense in all games.
In summary, Ter Stegen and Barça are on their way to breaking several records this season and can become one of the most defensive teams in the history of La Liga and European football. If the team maintains its current form, Ter Stegen could be remembered as one of the best goalkeepers in the history of Barça and La Liga.
