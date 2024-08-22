Berlin (dpa)

Marc-Andre ter Stegen has praised his Germany teammate Manuel Neuer.

Ter Stegen is expected to become the first-choice goalkeeper for the German national team, after Neuer announced his retirement from international football.

Barcelona goalkeeper Ter Stegen said on Instagram in a comment on a photo of Neuer holding the World Cup after the 2014 final:

“Congratulations Manuel Neuer on your career with the German national team. You will always be a world champion and a legend of German football.”

Ter Stegen, 32, was not part of the German national team that won the 2014 World Cup, but he was on the German national team roster in every tournament after that, and missed Euro 2020 due to injury.

But despite playing 40 international matches, he was always a second choice, behind Neuer, the Bayern Munich goalkeeper, who played in the eight major tournaments, starting with the 2010 World Cup and ending with Euro 2024. He even joined the German national team, despite his long absence from the stadiums due to injury, before the 2018 World Cup and Euro 2024. Neuer, 38, announced his retirement from international football after playing 124 international matches, and Gianni Infantino, the president of the International Federation of Association Football (FIFA), was among those who praised the international goalkeeper.

“Congratulations on your amazing international career, Manuel Neuer!” Infantino said on Instagram.

“World champion, FIFA World Goalkeeper of the Year in 2020 and two-time FIFA Club World Cup winner, Manuel Neuer has redefined the modern goalkeeper and his contribution to our beautiful sport will continue to influence generations to come,” he added.

Ter Stegen is expected to be announced as Germany’s starting goalkeeper in the build-up to the 2026 World Cup. Germany’s next mission will be two UEFA Nations League matches against Hungary on September 6 and the Netherlands three days later.

Julian Nagelsmann is set to announce his squad next week.

Neuer will continue to play for Bayern Munich, as his contract extends until 2025.

Karl-Heinz Rummenigge, a member of the Bayern advisory board, described Neuer as “the best goalkeeper German football has ever produced”. “He changed the way goalkeepers play and took it to a new level. He set the standard and ensured that goalkeepers all over the world emulate his style. His signing in 2011 was one of the best signings Bayern Munich have ever made.”

“We are proud that players like him play for Bayern – and we are happy that he will continue to play for us,” said Max Eberl, Bayern Munich’s board member for sport.