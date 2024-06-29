Tequila businessman killed while leaving a shopping mall in Guadalajarathe afternoon of this Friday, June 28.

The The victim is Carlos Enrique Newton Frasuto, director of the Santa Lucia distillery as lamented by the Industrial Sector in Jalisco.

The Prosecutor’s Office Jalisco reported that the 911 emergency service received a report of gunshots at the intersection of Valparaiso and Ottawa streets, in the Providencia neighborhood.

Upon the arrival of the authorities, a man approximately 50 years old was located on the side of a Chevrolet Tahoe truck, unconscious and with visible gunshot wounds.

The Police of Guadalajara He asked for support from Municipal Medical Services and paramedics confirmed the death of businessman Carlos Enrique Newton.

To the Point Sao Paulo square The Public Ministry agent arrived, supported by elements of the Investigative Police, who is carrying out the first investigations that will allow the clarification of the homicide of tequila businessman.

Experts from the Jalisco Institute of Forensic Sciences recorded and collected evidence at the scene, while personnel from the Jalisco Institute of Forensic Sciences will transfer the body to their facilities for the autopsy and official identification.