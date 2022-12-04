TEPOZTLAN, Morelos.- The experience of living in a Magic Town It’s not always pleasant, particularly on weekends.

With a population that increased by almost a third in the last decade, from 42,000 to 55,000 inhabitants, the municipality of Tepoztlán faces growing pressures on public services, security and conflicts.

One of them caused by what neighbors do not hesitate to describe as a plague: the proliferation of gardens and event halls, with preferential clientele for weddings, which make the slopes of Tepozteco resound with loud music, congesting vehicular traffic in various areas. and threaten water sources.

Among the most affected are the inhabitants of the Barrio de Santo Domingo, of which the residential area of Atongo Valley.

Under the National Park Management Program The Tepoztecopublished in May 2011, it is a Subzone of Traditional Use in which it is not allowed “to use loudspeakers, radios or any sound device that alters the behavior of populations or organisms of wild species”.

However, around 12 establishments operate there that offer space and services for weddings, 15-year-old parties and other events.

The Alliance of Neighbors of Valle de Atongo proposed the signing of Neighborhood Coexistence Agreements that, in the case of houses rented directly or through the Airbnb platform and event rooms, include avoiding excessive noise, lighting the hill, using fireworks and block streets with parked vehicles.

“Last Saturday there was noise in at least 5 or 6 places, one El Suspiro, at the entrance of the town, and another Rincón Meztitla, which is here very close to the reserve for white-tailed deer, who have very sensitive ears. They finished at 1:52 in the morning, with levels of 100 decibels or more,” says David Byles, president of the Alliance, in an interview.

He points out that the neighbors are not against holding parties, but they do demand that they adhere to the legal regulations.

He explains that since February of this year, a process of dialogue began between residents, neighborhood representative bodies, municipal authorities and owners of establishments that resulted in a coexistence agreement proposal.

Several of the event sites, he points out, agreed to sign it, with the understanding that it would make it easier for them to renew their permits.

However, he regrets, Rincón Meztitla, the establishment that has generated the greatest number of complaints, has refused to accept the pact, while the Mayor’s Office, headed by the emecista David Demesa, has ignored agreements and has not complied with the obligation to close the place in the event of non-compliance with schedules and noise limits.

The City Council itself issued a circular on April 5 in which it indicated to service providers that the maximum operating limit is 9:00 p.m. and that the maximum noise limit is set at 65 decibels.

“The issue of decibel limits is not negotiable,” Byles stresses.

‘sustainable’ noise

Rincón Meztitla has been operating for four years a few meters from the Mextitla Scout Center.

It offers spaces for weddings and other events, with nature as its main added value and with a “sustainable” approach.

“Rincón Meztitla is an incomparable place due to the impressive views offered by the Tepoztlán hills. The garden is located under beautiful cliffs where pre-Hispanic cave paintings are depicted, which have the moon as the protagonist,” it indicates on its website.

“We are aware that nature and the environment are not an inexhaustible source of resources, for this reason we are a sustainable and responsible garden with the environment.”

The neighbors think differently.

They denounce that the activity of the establishment generates inconvenience during practically the whole week, without the owners making the slightest attempt to reduce them. On the contrary, they point out, have responded with threats to requests to reduce noise.

“They begin with the cleaning with blowers on Monday morning. Wednesday, Thursday, the tables and chairs, the trucks, the traffic, the horn begin to arrive. Then the sound test early Saturday,” says one of those affected, who requests not to mention his name for fear of reprisals.

“The ceremony arrives, the party, and they end with a mariachi. It all ends around 2 in the morning, when the guests leave, many drunk. The disassembly follows, which ends at around 4.”

The music, they say, almost always exceeds 100 decibels, when the Official Mexican Standard NOM-081-ECOL-1994 establishes that the maximum permissible limit for public and private services is 65 decibels after 10:00 p.m.

High-powered lights are also used, which are even directed at Tepozteco, affecting the fauna that inhabits there, and drones that invade the privacy of neighboring houses.

In addition, the residents warn, the activity of the establishment generates a high volume of wastewater, without having the infrastructure for its proper disposal and represents a risk of leaks and contamination of the aquifer, at a time when it suffers more and more insufficient water in the area.

“After a while we are going to regret it if we don’t stop this thing in time. There will be more halls than houses in Tepoztlán,” says one of them.

gentrification

Roberto Robles, member of the Council of the Santo Domingo neighborhoodconsiders that or that it was a very traditional town, very quiet, it is becoming a “town of relaxation”.

“We are also in the brigades that take care of the hills and a few days ago we had to take a tour of the highest and the noise of an electronic music event was heard, and it was just the sound check. The next day it was not only That event was weddings, in Airbnb houses. It was a noise… All of Tepoztlán became a party,” he says.

At the beginning of November, he says, an assembly was held whose main theme was “increase in businesses that have a negative impact on peace of mind and the local economy.”

“In Santo Domingo we have event gardens, boutique hotels, many bars, mezcalerías. And all this is causing a loss of tranquility. In the case of the gardens, trucks begin to arrive days before the event with chairs, with the sound equipment, with the platforms. And they are not even local employees. They bring them from other places”. he points to her.

For Oaks, what is lived is clearly a process of gentrification.

“Rents are increasing. They are no longer going to rent a place for the chicken shop. They are going to rent it for the mezcalería,” he laments.

“For some years now, the main streets, which are Tepozteco and Revolución avenues, have been considered lost to us, because they have become corridors of bars. For us they are already impassable. As a Tepozteco, you can no longer enjoy your own streets.”

Meanwhile, he reproaches, the authority is unaware of the problems caused by the process.

“What they say is that the permits were granted by the previous city councils. But this is one of the administrations in which this type of business has proliferated the most. Indeed, they do not issue new licenses, but they let them work, and I do not think it is free,” he says.