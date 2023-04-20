(Adnkronos) – Filippo de Marinis, director of the Thoracic Oncology Division, European Institute of Oncology and president of the Italian Association of Thoracic Oncology, spoke at the press conference with which Merck announced that the Italian Medicines Agency has admitted to the tepotinib, a new drug for the treatment of adult patients with advanced non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) with genetic alterations that cause epithelial mesenchymal transition factor exon 14 (METex14) skipping.

#Tepotinib #Marinis #Blocks #mechanism #gene #generates #tumor