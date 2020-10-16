Rospotrebnadzor revealed violations of measures to prevent the spread of coronavirus infection in the Teply Stan market in Moscow. For revealed violations, the legal entity will face a fine or administrative suspension of activities. This was announced on Friday, October 16, by the chief specialist-expert of the Rospotrebnadzor department in Moscow in the South-Western Administrative District Alexandra Volkova.

“During the event, gross violations of sanitary legislation were revealed: entrance control and thermometry of employees and visitors are not carried out, there are no ultraviolet emitters that should disinfect the air in crowded places, gross violations of the disinfection regime were revealed,” the agency quoted Volkov as sayingMoscow“. Also, there is no control over the observance of the glove and mask regime and social distance.

According to her, the legal entity will be held liable under Part 2 of Art. 6.3 of the Administrative Code of the Russian Federation. The case file will be submitted to the court. The legal entity will face a fine of up to 500 thousand rubles or an administrative suspension of activities for up to 90 days.

Earlier on the same day, it was reported that public places in Moscow would again begin to be disinfected to combat the spread of coronavirus. RNS…

On October 13, the Prosecutor General’s Office of Russia announced that it is everywhere suppressing the facts of non-compliance with the restrictive measures introduced in the regions of the country in connection with the spread of the coronavirus.

A day earlier it became known that the Okhotny Ryad shopping center, located on Manezhnaya Square in the center of the capital, could be closed for 90 days for violating measures to prevent coronavirus infection.

On October 10, Rospotrebnadzor reported that due to the increase in the incidence of COVID-19, the service has strengthened control over compliance with the requirements of sanitary and epidemiological safety by residents of Moscow. So, on Saturday in the capital, raids were carried out in large shopping centers, offices and cultural facilities. Within the framework of the monitoring, 12 trade objects were checked, of which violations were found in seven objects – in six stores Pyaterochka and Ashan. Pyaterochka on Ozernaya Street became the leader in terms of the number of violations.

In addition, violations of sanitary and epidemiological requirements were identified during the inspection of the Moon Theater on Malaya Ordynka, in the Mossovet Theater, the Stolitsa and Solnechny shopping centers (ZAO) and the Moscow Circus on Tsvetnoy Boulevard.

