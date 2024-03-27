The Toluca Regional Chamber of the Federal Electoral Tribunal (TEPJF) revoked the candidacy this Wednesday of the former head of the Financial Intelligence Unit, Santiago Nieto Castilloto the Senate of the Republic for Morena, for a residence issue.

On their social networks, Nieto Castillo warned that he will appeal the TEPJF decision and that will continue to tour the 18 municipalities of the state of Queretaroaccompanying his fellow candidates and taking Claudia Sheinbaum's message and proposals to every corner.

“I am from Queretaro, gentlemen. and I come from San Juan del Río. I am a man of laws. I respect the ruling of @TEPJF_TOL but I do not share it. My recognition to Magdo @alexavantej. I am going to appeal to the Superior Court. 19 years later, we experienced the #DesafueroQueretano. “I won't allow it,” he wrote.

Nieto Castillo, who He is running as a candidate for the Senate of the Republic for Querétarostated that, together with Morena, they will take legal action after the ruling of the Toluca Regional Chamber of the TEPJF in relation to the challenge over their residence.

He pointed out that although the presiding judge of the Chamber, Alejandro David Avante Juárez, has confirmed that he meets the requirements of being a native of the entity and with effective residence in Querétaro, judges Marcela Elena Fernández Domínguez and Fabián Trinidad Jiménez voted in favor of the challenge presented.

Santiago Nieto and the Morena party will present an appeal for reconsideration before the Superior Chamber of the TEPJFrequesting an exhaustive review of the irregularities that, according to them, violate the constitutional principles of the Senate candidate.

The former head of the UIF expressed his confidence in the institutions and in the continuation of his electoral campaign to represent the people of Queretaro in the Upper House.

Meanwhile, he will maintain his schedule of tours and meetings with society, hoping that the final ruling will be favorable.

He warned that he will continue with his activities, while the issue takes its course in the corresponding instance, trusting that his right to participate in the electoral contest with full legal guarantees will be asserted.

They revoke candidacy

This Wednesday, the Plenary Session of the Regional Chamber of the Electoral Tribunal of the Judicial Branch of the Federation in Toluca de Lerdo, State of Mexico, issued a resolution by majority vote, revoking the contested resolution of the General Council of the National Electoral Institute (INE).

This resolution annuls the registration of Morena's proprietary candidacy for the second formula of the Senate with a relative majority in the state of Querétaro.

The decision was based on grievances presented by the National Action Partywho argued that the candidacy in question did not meet the effective residence requirement of at least six months prior to the election, the Court noted.

It was considered that the documentation presented, such as proof of residence and voter ID, did not meet the necessary requirements and that the evidentiary elements provided by the candidate were not sufficient to validate his residence in Querétaro.

Furthermore, it was found that the candidate had held public office in other states until a date after the period in which he should have begun his effective residence in Querétaro, as established by the Constitution. Therefore, it was determined that the candidacy did not meet the constitutional requirements and its revocation was ordered.