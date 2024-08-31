New Leon.- The Electoral Court removed one seat from Movimiento Ciudadano and another from the PVEM to give them to the PRI in the Congress of Nuevo León.

Thus, the opposition bloc PAN, PRI and PRD will have half of the 42 legislators that make up the Chamber, with 21.

While the orange deputies will remain at 10, Morena at 9, the PVEM and the PT at 1. Unanimously, the magistrates also decided to modify the seats designated for women, since the Monterrey Regional Chamber had determined that they should be 21 and 21. However, at the proposal of magistrate Janine Otálora, there will be 24 women against 18 men.

In the distribution of plurinominals, Otálora considered that his regional peers made an erroneous interpretation without constitutional support of the limit of overrepresentation, since it was done by coalition, not by party.

“This Higher Chamber has held that in accordance with the model established in the federal Constitution and in the electoral regulations in Nuevo Leon for the integration of the local Congress, the determination of the limits of overrepresentation must be carried out considering the political parties individually, regardless of whether they had competed in a coalition. “It is also considered incorrect that the responsible party interpreted the principle of parity to remedy an underrepresentation of the male gender, since it is the criterion of this Higher Chamber that said principle constitutes a minimum for women and not a maximum,” the sentence argues. Otálora justified that when the legislation indicates that the less favored gender must be taken into account, it refers to women. “Which would also translate into not recognizing the good performance of the candidates in the electoral contest participating in a relative majority, a situation that could even lead to an inhibiting effect on the participation of women,” she added.

And two are snatched from Morena in Yucatan

The Superior Court also decided to remove two seats from the PVEM and PT in the Congress of Yucatan and give them to the PAN.

The magistrates also considered that the local electoral authority made a miscalculation, which is why it modified the distribution. Initially, of the 14 proportional seats, 6 were given to the PAN and 2 to the PVEM, PT, PRI and MC. With the new distribution, 8 will go to the PAN, and the Green Party and Labor Party would drop to one. The rest would remain the same. Because Morena swept the vote, of the 21 majority seats it won 17, so it did not get plurinominal seats. The 4T would have 19 in total, of the 35 that make up Congress, so it would have a simple majority, but not a qualified majority. The PAN won 12 by a majority of 4, and the PRI and MC 2. “The Superior Court has already ruled on this methodology on previous occasions, indicating that for the allocation by natural quotient and largest remainder, any element that causes a distortion in the proportionality of the votes-seats relationship must be discounted or eliminated. “The Supreme Court of Justice of the Nation has also built its jurisprudential doctrine and has laid the foundations for the allocation of proportional representation and among what it has said is that the voting must be semi-purified, that is, only those votes that effectively have an impact on the corresponding allocation must be taken into account,” argued Reyes.