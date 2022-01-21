Mexico City.- This Thursday the Specialized Chamber of the Electoral Court of the Judicial Power of the Federation (TEPJF), ruled that President Andrés Manuel López Obrador did not misuse public resources to promote the revocation of the mandate on December 1 during the celebration in the Zócalo for the fulfillment of his three years of government.

The electoral magistrates of the TEPJF considered that the president did not violate the regulations on propaganda of the mandate revocation process.

Was the Democratic Revolution Party (PRD), who denounced López Obrador for improperly using the promotion to mandate revocation exercise, as well as the improper use of public resources and the contracting of time on radio and television.

In this sense, the TEPJF considered that the improper use of public resources and the contracting of radio and television spaces did not exist either, since what the president said had the purpose of publicizing the objective of the mandate revocation consultation.